Luis Suarez could seal dramatic Barcelona return as Xavi provides ‘green light’ for potential deal: Reports

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez could seal a dramatic return to Barcelona after Xavi provided the 'green light' for a move for the 34-year-old, it has been claimed in Spain.

Suarez was devastated when he was forced to leave Barcelona and join Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020. The Uruguay international proved Blaugrana were wrong to let him leave as he helped Diego Simeone's side win the La Liga title last term.

The former Liverpool frontman scored 21 goals and provided three assists as Atletico Madrid were crowned Spanish champions. However, there appear to be serious doubts about Suarez's future with Los Rojiblancos now.

Suarez has entered the final six months of his contract with Atletico Madrid and is yet to agree a new deal. The striker's relationship with the Spanish champions is also said to be at its weakest.

There have been suggestions that Suarez could consider a move away from Atletico Madrid this month. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona could be an option for the Uruguayan.

As per the report, Barcelona could make an offer for Suarez should he decide to leave Atletico Madrid. The Catalans' boss Xavi is also said to have given the 'green light' for a move.

Barcelona are keen to sign a new striker before the end of the winter transfer window. The La Liga giants have been in talks over a deal for Alvaro Morata, while Anthony Martial has also been linked.

Should a move for their top targets not materialize, re-signing Suarez could be an attractive option for Barcelona.

Luis Suarez left Barcelona in bitter manner

Luis Suarez joined Barcelona from Liverpool for a hefty sum in the summer of 2014. The Uruguay international quickly established himself as a key player for the Catalonia-based club and went on to net 195 goals for them.

However, Suarez was forced to put an end to his association with Barcelona ahead of the 2020-21 season. The striker had another year to run on his contract with the club when then manager Ronald Koeman told him he did not have a place in the club's plans for the future.

Suarez still feels he was disrespected by Barcelona despite his contributions. He told Spanish radio station Onda Cero [via Sky Sports]:

"It was tough because of the way I was disrespected, but I wanted my children to see me leave the club with my head held high. When the time came to tell my children about the move, it was very difficult. They're older now and sensed there was going to be a change."

"There were some very tough moments surrounding my departure from Barcelona. There were rumours that were eventually confirmed and that's what hurt me the most."

Suarez has netted eight goals and registered two assists in 25 appearances across competitions this season.

