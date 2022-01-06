Barcelona back for Manchester United attacker after getting frustrated in efforts to land Alvaro Morata - Reports

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has once again emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona. The Blaugrana have been frustrated with their efforts to land Alvaro Morata, according to Catalonian newspaper SPORT.

Barcelona have turned their attention towards signing a new striker after landing Ferran Torres and Daniel Alves. Atletico Madrid frontman and Juventus loan star Morata is said to be one of manager Xavi's preferred targets.

The Blaugrana were said to be edging closer to signing the Spaniard, who is also keen on a move to the Camp Nou. Barcelona, though, are growing frustrated with their attempts to sign the striker, as the Bianconeri are reluctant to let him leave without bringing in a replacement.

While Barcelona's efforts to sign Morata have hit a snag, Manchester United outcast Martial has emerged as an option for them again. The Blaugrana could land the Frenchman on a loan deal, if the report is to be believed.

Barcelona could sign Martial from United on a deal till the end of the season. Xavi's side could reportedly also include an option to make the move permanent in the summer for a fee in the region of €40 million.

Such a deal would enable Barcelona to sign another forward if Martial fails to make an impact at the Camp Nou. According to the report, the La Liga giants could now decide whether a move for the 26-year-old would be feasible next week.

United's Edinson Cavani was a top target for Barcelona coming into the winter transfer window. United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick, though, is determined to keep the 34-year-old, meaning Barcelona would have to settle for Martial.

Manchester United star Anthony Martial wants Barcelona move

Anthony Martial is seeking a move away from Manchester United during the ongoing transfer window. The Frenchman has attracted interest from a host of clubs, including Sevilla and Juventus.

The 26-year-old forward, though, is prepared to snub interest from other clubs in favour of a move to Barcelona. Martial's entourage is said to have offered his services to the Blaugrana.

Martial thinks a move to Barcelona could be ideal for him this month. Hence, the United star is waiting for the La Liga giants to make an offer for him.

United, though, would want Barcelona to pay a loan fee and cover Martial's entire wages during the period.

