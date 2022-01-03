Barcelona have deal to sign player rated as ‘one of the best attackers in the world’ by Xavi '95% closed': Reports

Barcelona have a deal for Atletico Madrid striker and Juventus loan star Alvaro Morata '95% closed', according to Spanish sports daily AS. The Spanish giants have already signed Daniel Alves and Ferran Torres during the winter transfer window.

However, Xavi is said to be keen to add another forward to his ranks before the end of the month. Barcelona have reportedly even opened talks with loan club Juventus while the Spaniard is said to have agreed to an 18-month contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Juventus won't let Morata leave if they can't find a new striker. Depay swap: no chance. Barcelona have their proposal for Álvaro Morata. Juventus have decided they 100% won't pay €40m to sign him in the summer. This is why Morata is open to join Barça - Xavi is pushing 🇪🇸 #FCB Juventus won't let Morata leave if they can't find a new striker. Depay swap: no chance. Barcelona have their proposal for Álvaro Morata. Juventus have decided they 100% won't pay €40m to sign him in the summer. This is why Morata is open to join Barça - Xavi is pushing 🇪🇸 #FCBJuventus won't let Morata leave if they can't find a new striker. Depay swap: no chance. https://t.co/5Frp5vYJ1k

While Massimiliano Allegri's side are prepared to part ways with Morata, there have been suggestions that they are keen to bring in a replacement first. Barcelona have also been working on an agreement with Atletico Madrid.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona are edging closer to signing Morata from Atletico Madrid. If reports are to be believed, only the finer details of the deal have to be ironed out, with an agreement with Juventus in place.

Morata will reportedly cut short his deal with Juventus and join Barcelona on a loan deal. The Catalans are said to have negotiated an option to make the 29-year-old's move permanent in their agreement with Atletico Madrid.

The former Real Madrid star is now waiting for the deal to be finalized before traveling to Barcelona and undergoing a medical. Morata could reportedly put pen to paper on a contract with Xavi's side after their Copa del Rey clash with Linares Deportivo on Wednesday.

Barcelona boss Xavi is a big admirer of Alvaro Morata

Barcelona manager Xavi views Alvaro Morata as one of the best attackers in the world. The Spanish tactician is an admirer of the frontman's versatility, work ethic and experience.

The Barcelona boss is now hopeful of having the striker available for team selection for the side's Supercopa de Espana clash with Real Madrid next week.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz



• It'll obviously be subjected to departures which Barça continues to work upon. The exits of Coutinho and Umtiti will help the most.



Via (🟢): ❗Barcelona's aim is to register 5 players in the first team in January: Alves, Torres, Morata, Gavi and Nico.• It'll obviously be subjected to departures which Barça continues to work upon. The exits of Coutinho and Umtiti will help the most.Via (🟢): @fansjavimiguel [as] ❗Barcelona's aim is to register 5 players in the first team in January: Alves, Torres, Morata, Gavi and Nico.• It'll obviously be subjected to departures which Barça continues to work upon. The exits of Coutinho and Umtiti will help the most.Via (🟢): @fansjavimiguel [as] https://t.co/jxDItVM3ou

Barcelona, though, have to move a few players out before being able to register Daniel Alves, Ferran Torres and Morata. The Catalans are said to be working on the exits of several players, including Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho, this month.

Morata's arrival could also see Barcelona sell Memphis Depay in the summer. The Dutchman's contract with the Blaugrana runs out in 2023 and the club could look to avoid losing him for free by offloading him at the end of the season.

