Juventus eye Liverpool star as potential replacement for Barcelona-linked Alvaro Morata - Reports

Juventus have identified Liverpool star Divock Origi as a potential replacement for Barcelona target Alvaro Morata this transfer window, according to reports.

Barcelona have strengthened their options in attack with the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. Xavi's side, though, are keen to bolster their squad further with the addition of a striker in January. They have identified Morata, who's on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, as a potential recruit.

While it remains to be seen if Barcelona can reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid over Morata's transfer, Juventus could be willing to part ways with the frontman. However, the Bianconeri want to bring in a replacement for the Spaniard before sanctioning his exit.

Juventus are said to have many strikers, including Paris Saint-Germain's Mauro Icardi and Manchester United's Edinson Cavani, on their wishlist. It has now emerged that Liverpool star Origi is also an option for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

According to Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), the Serie A giants could be willing to replace Morata with Origi. Juventus are said to have even enquired about the 26-year-old.

While Juventus look for a replacement for Morata, Barcelona will continue their efforts to land the Spaniard. The Blaugrana have reportedly reached an agreement with the former Real Madrid striker over personal terms.

Barcelona, though, are yet to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid. Morata is contracted with Diego Simeone's side till the summer of 2023. The Blaugrana will have to strike a deal with both Atletico Madrid and Juventus to acquire Morata's services.

Could Liverpool and Origi hand Barcelona a blow again?

Liverpool and Origi handed Barcelona a blow when they knocked the La Liga giants out of the Champions League in 2019. The Belgian scored twice as the Reds came from three goals down to beat the Blaugrana in the semi-finals.

Liverpool and Origi could cause Barcelona another headache by thwarting their plans to sign Morata in January. Juventus could be forced to retain the Spaniard's services if they are not able to find a replacement. The Old Lady have reportedly identified Origi as an alternative, but the Reds could choose to keep him at Anfield.

Origi has entered the final six months of his contract with Liverpool. However, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah heading out for the Africa Cup of Nations, the Anfield outfit could do with the former Lille forward's services.

Barcelona, though, can be relieved by the fact that Juventus reportedly have other strikers on their wishlist to replace Morata too.

