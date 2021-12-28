Manchester United reveal terms to let Anthony Martial leave on loan after rejecting Sevilla approach - Reports

Manchester United have revealed the terms needed for Anthony Martial's departure in January after rejecting a loan approach from Sevilla, according to ESPN.

Sevilla are prepared to offer Anthony Martial a way out of Manchester United in the winter transfer window. Julen Lopetegui's side have reportedly approached the Red Devils with an offer to take the Frenchman on loan.

However, it has emerged that Manchester United have rejected Sevilla's offer for Martial. Reports suggest Ralf Rangnick's side have a set of conditions that need to be met to sanction a move for the 26-year-old.

Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN Man United have rejected the loan offer for Anthony Martial from Sevilla. Offer only covered half his wages and club will only consider offers that cover all wages and includes a loan fee. United happy to keep him in January if conditions aren't met. Man United have rejected the loan offer for Anthony Martial from Sevilla. Offer only covered half his wages and club will only consider offers that cover all wages and includes a loan fee. United happy to keep him in January if conditions aren't met.

Manchester United will only allow Martial to leave on a temporary deal if his suitors are willing to cover the entirety of his wages. The Old Trafford outfit also want a fee for allowing the forward to leave on loan.

It is said that Sevilla offered to only cover half of Martial's wages, making the proposal unacceptable for Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly happy to keep the player at the club if the conditions are not met.

Having seen their initial offer for Martial rejected, it remains to be seen if Sevilla will return with an improved offer soon. The La Liga club are claimed to be keen to strengthen their attacking options in the winter.

It also remains to be seen if any other clubs are interested in acquiring Martial's services from Manchester United next month

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick confirms Anthony Martial's desire to leave

Anthony Martial joined Manchester United from AS Monaco for a hefty sum in the summer of 2015. However, the Frenchman has found playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford recently.

Martial is reportedly seeking a move away from the club in the winter transfer window. The French forward is unhappy with his situation at Manchester United. Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the same recently. He said:

"We spoke on Wednesday, we spoke at length. He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else. In a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also important to see the situation of the club. We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions", Rangnick said.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Anthony Martial wishes to leave Man United 🗣 Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Anthony Martial wishes to leave Man United 🗣 https://t.co/IyDCRuQrSP

Also Read Article Continues below

Martial will be hopeful of sealing a move away from Manchester United when the winter transfer window opens at the turn of the year.

Edited by Parimal