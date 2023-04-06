"It was quite tough to break them down" - Marcus Rashford hails Manchester United teammate for 'very clever' contribution in 1-0 win over Brentford

Marcus Rashford has praised Antony for his 'very clever' contribution in Manchester United's 1-0 Premier League win over Brentford on Wednesday (April 5).

The Red Devils scored the only goal of the game through the England international in the 27th minute. While Marcel Sabitzer's caressed knockdown into Rashford's path directly led to the goal, it was Antony who played a key role in the buildup.

The Brazil international received the ball outside the box after the Bees seemingly managed to deal with a Manchester United corner-kick. He then played a deft lofted ball above the opposition's defense, which found Sabitzer's head.

While the pass won't be recorded as an assist for the former Ajax winger, his contribution did not go unnoticed by the man in the spotlight. Speaking after the full-time whistle at Old Trafford, Rashford told BBC Match of the Day:

"They [Brentford] are difficult to break down, they defend well in a block of five or six players and you have to wait for openings. It's a very clever pass from Antony and it ends up a simple goal but it was quite tough to break them down."

It was a resilient display from Thomas Frank's side, who restricted Manchester United to just three shots on target despite letting them keep 66%% of the ball at home. Rashford, meanwhile, found his scoring touch once again after three league games without a goal.

The 26-year-old has now amassed 27 goals and nine assists in 46 games across competitions this term. Antony, meanwhile, was taken off in the 86th minute for Victor Lindelof as Erik ten Hag looked to protect the slender lead.

Ten Hag sends message to Manchester United players for Everton clash

Erik ten Hag has asked his Manchester United players to use the energy obtained from their win against Brentford in their league clash against Everton.

A 2-0 loss in the league against Newcastle United on 2 April halted the club's four-match unbeaten run across competitions. A win against the Bees would have, hence, offered them some much-needed confidence.

The Red Devils host the Toffees on April 8, with the visitors 16th in the table after 29 league games. Addressing his team's next league encounter, the Dutchman told Sky Sports, via the aforementioned source:

"We forgot our standards but we have to return to that if you want to be successful in the final stages of the season. This has to give us energy but we go again. Saturday is a big game again, it is going to be a hard game and we know we need energy to beat Everton."

Everton have beaten Manchester United just twice in their last 18 meetings across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes