"It was rare to see Messi in another shirt" - Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric on facing PSG superstar in Champions League

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has shared his experience about facing former Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi in a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) shirt.

Messi joined PSG last summer on a two-year contract following his surprise exit from Barcelona on a free transfer. In his debut season in Paris, he helped the Parisians win Ligue 1, registering 11 goals and 15 assists across competitions.

However, the 35-year-old failed to guide the Parisians to UEFA Champions League glory. They squandered a 2-0 aggregate lead in the last 16 against eventual winners Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants made a dramatic comeback in the final 29 minutes of the tie, with Karim Benzema's second-half hat-trick knocking out the Ligue 1 champions 3-2 on aggregate. Speaking to Sportske (via MARCA), Modric said about that game:

"It was rare to see (Lionel) Messi, after so many Clasicos, in another shirt. With Neymar and (Kylian) Mbappe, they are a collection of talent. But we are Real Madrid, and when we find our rhythm, with the fantastic support of the fans, we simply crush them. It was a spectacular night, one of the most impressive for me, and I have experienced many at Real Madrid."

He continued:

"Since that victory, the perception of the public and the environment towards our potential in the UEFA Champions League changed completely. The scepticism disappeared. Objectively speaking, the way we reacted against PSG showed everyone, especially us, that we had a say in the competition."

Modric also spoke about his friendship with former Real Madrid captain and current PSG defender Sergio Ramos. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner said:

"All the departures of players with whom you share years in very successful times are painful. After nine years, Sergi (Ramos) is gone. From the first day, he was close to mel he helped me adapt to Real Madrid; he encouraged me; he believed in my potential."

He continued:

"We became great friends; our families got together; we spent summers together. We still talk to each other every day, at least through messages. I miss hanging out with him, but that's the way things are in football."

Lionel Messi dons new PSG home kit

Earlier this week, PSG released their home kit for the 2022-23 season, with pictures emerging of Lionel Messi donning the navy blue, red and white jersey.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi wearing the new PSG shirt for next season. Lionel Messi wearing the new PSG shirt for next season. https://t.co/kDz7UQLCbm

The new home jersey is navy blue with a central white stripe flanked by thinner red stripes, and also features navy blue shorts and socks. The Qatar Airways and GOAT logos appear on the jersey for the first time as sponsors.

