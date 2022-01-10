"It is a real possibility" - Kevin Campbell says PSG could make blockbuster move for Liverpool superstar

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could secure the services of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in the summer.

The Egyptian's contract with the Reds ends in the summer of 2023. However, if Kylian Mbappe leaves PSG for Real Madrid this summer, the Ligue 1 giants could look to bring Salah to Paris.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has told Anfield Watch that PSG looked to sign Salah before signing Lionel Messi last summer. Campbell now says that the Egyptian's move to PSG this summer 'is a real possibility'.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Everton striker said in this regard:

“Salah could be top of the list. It’s a real possibility. The negotiations are taking too long at Liverpool. They are giving other teams an opportunity to zero in on him. They are opening the door. That needs to be sorted out as soon as possible. PSG will be interested in somebody who can score the amount Salah does, 100 per cent. Who wouldn’t be?"

Campbell added:

“PSG are going to need to replace Mbappe’s goals if he is to leave. There are not many in the world who could do that, but Salah is certainly one of them.”

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could be a great replacement for Kylian Mbappe at PSG

It seems likely that Kylian Mbappe could leave PSG for Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Frenchman has been immense for the Ligue 1 giants over the years.

Despite signing Messi last summer and having Neymar, the Frenchman has been the club's main man this season. He has scored 18 goals and assisted 15 in 26 appearances across competitions. Overall, Mbappe has amassed 150 goals and 91 assists in only 202 games for the club. Hence, PSG will need a player of similar goalscoring prowess to replace Mbappe if he leaves, and this is where Salah comes in.

The Liverpool forward has scored 23 goals and made nine assists in 26 games across competitions this season. Many deem Salah as the best player in the world on current form.

Arriving from Roma in 2017, Salah has scored 148 goals in 229 appearances across competitions for Liverpool. He has played a key role in the Reds' Champions League (2019) and Premier League (2020) triumphs.

Salah would be a fabulous addition in PSG's star-studded roster. However, Liverpool are unlikely to jettison Salah, so the Ligue 1 giants might have to scout for other targets if Mbappe leaves.

