"It really means a lot" - Arsenal star reacts to winning his nation's Footballer of the Year award

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has sent a message to his fans after winning the 2022 'Swiss Footballer of the Year Award'.

The Switzerland international has had an impressive calendar year with the Gunners. He has featured in all but one of their league games in the entirety of last year, showcasing his importance to manager Mikel Arteta's team.

The 30-year-old is one of the elder statesmen in the young Arsenal side and is responsible for shielding his centre-backs and kickstarting counterattacks. He has started in all 19 league games this term as the Gunners sit atop the Premier League table.

Xhaka's performances haven't gone unnoticed. He was awarded the 'Footballer of the Year' award by the Swiss Football Association on Monday (23 January) at the Casino Bern.

This is the second time he has won the award, after first scooping it up for his performances in 2017. The 2022 'Swiss Super League Player of the Year', handed to the best player in Switzerland's first division, was won by Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder.

Following the win, Xhaka took to his Instagram account to send a message to his fans. The former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder posted a picture with the award and captioned it:

"Very proud to be named Switzerland player of the year 🙌 Big thanks for the support - it really means a lot ❤️"

He has come a long way since being stripped of the armband by Arteta in November 2019. Xhaka has, however, always remained a key part of the Schweizer Nati in recent years.

The 112-cap Swiss international captained his side in all four of their 2022 FIFA World Cup games. They made it through to the knockout rounds from a group that contained Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon.

But their journey came to an end with a 6-1 round-of-16 loss to Portugal.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

And this is supposed to be our CAPTAIN?

What an absolute disgrace.

He should be stripped of the captaincy tonight. Wow. Xhaka subbed for another poor performance - so responds by telling Arsenal fans to ‘f*ck off’, ripping his shirt off & storming down the tunnel.And this is supposed to be our CAPTAIN?What an absolute disgrace.He should be stripped of the captaincy tonight. #afc Wow. Xhaka subbed for another poor performance - so responds by telling Arsenal fans to ‘f*ck off’, ripping his shirt off & storming down the tunnel. And this is supposed to be our CAPTAIN?What an absolute disgrace. He should be stripped of the captaincy tonight. #afc https://t.co/iCGxOl9scv

Bacary Sagna highlights Granit Xhaks's impact in Arsenal's midfield

Former Arsenal right-back Bacary Sagna praised Granit Xhaka for his impact in midfield following the Gunners' 2-0 derby win against Tottenham Hotspur on 15 January.

He told FindMyCasino:

"Xhaka is so important in organising the game, defensively and always being in the right place at the right time."

Most wouldn't disagree with Sagna's assessment of the Gunners midfielder. He was equally influential in his team's 3-2 win against Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday (22 January).

Xhaka assisted Eddie Nketiah's opening goal of the game, created four goal-scoring chances for his teammates, and made three ball recoveries (h/t FotMob). He is expected to start once again when Manchester City host Arsenal on 27 January in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Poll : 0 votes