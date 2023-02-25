“It is his responsibility” – Ruud Gullit blames Liverpool star for Reds’ recent troubles 

Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit has blamed his compatriot Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool's struggles this campaign.

The Reds have endured a torrid season this time and have been pretty vulnerable at the back. Gullit has slammed Netherlands defender and captain Van Dijk for Liverpool's defensive frailties this campaign.

Van Dijk suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby in October 2020.

Gullit has highlighted that the former Southampton star has been defending passively since returning from injury. He told Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sports:

"Since he came back after his injury, he has been defending passively. He was defending and blocking a bit like a skater."

The Dutchman has also insisted that Van Dijk, being the leader of the Liverpool backline, needs to take on more responsibility. He added:

"He just didn’t go full on it. And of course, he can have a bad period, but he has to be a leader. If that defence is not doing well, it is his responsibility."

Liverpool have conceded more goals this season than they did during the entirity of last season.

Van Dijk's form has evidently taken a dip since his injury, but the Reds have also struggled with persistent injury problems across their squad this season, including at the back.

The Netherlands international has started alongside all four of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Nat Phillips this campaign, with all four struggling with injuries.

Van Dijk himself has only just returned from a hamstring problem that kept him out for six weeks. The Dutchman has made 26 appearances this campaign across competitions for the Merseyside giants, scoring twice.

Liverpool urged to sell struggling Fabinho

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Liverpool star Fabinho, urging the Reds to offload him in the summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor hit out at Fabinho for costing the Reds in their 5-2 home loss against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. He elaborated:

"Fabinho has been outstanding in the past. But the perfect example was against Real Madrid. Luka Modric was sprinting past him in the midfield, and that's when you know it's game over for him. It's hard to watch. A 37-year-old midfielder shouldn't be doing that."

The former England international added:

"Liverpool's midfield was found out again, as it has been week-in, week-out this season. Sometimes when you've got two whippets like [Georginio] Wijnaldum next to you, you can get away with it. But Fabinho is being found out now. He's got no pace, he labours when trying to get back – and it's costing his team. He'll be remembered in the history of the club, but it's his time to move on – for sure."

Fabinho has been a key player for the Reds since arriving from AS Monaco for around £44 million in 2018, winning seven trophies.

