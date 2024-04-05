"It won't be a runaway victory" - Chris Sutton predicts result for PL clash between Manchester United and Liverpool

Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to continue their surge towards the Premier League title by getting revenge against Manchester United on Sunday (April 7).

English football's most successful clubs meet at Old Trafford and many will hope for a replica of their last meeting. It finished 4-3 (a.e.t) to the Red Devils in an FA Cup quarterfinal thriller (March 17).

Manchester United have since been unable to build upon that win. Erik ten Hag's men were lucky to get away with a 1-1 draw at Brentford (March 30) and suffered a last-gasp 4-3 loss to Chelsea (April 4).

Liverpool have bounced back since crashing out of the FA Cup to United. They've risen to the top of the league with wins against Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Sheffield United (3-1).

Sutton sympathizes with the Old Trafford faithful's frustrations seeing their side rise to the occasion against their rivals (via BBC Sport):

"You really cannot deny that Manchester United seem to up their game when they face Liverpool, which would make me really angry if I were a United fan. How about playing like that in a few other games?"

The Red Devils' 4-3 loss to Chelsea left Ten Hag reeling as his side held a 3-2 lead in the 90+10. Alejandro Garnacho grabbed what looked like a winning brace but defensive vulnerabilities came into play.

Sutton touched on this:

"Garnacho really impressed me at Stamford Bridge but I worry about United defensively. With what is at stake for Liverpool now, I don't see United keeping them out."

Sutton expects Liverpool to finally prevail against Manchester United at the third attempt this season:

"It won't be a runaway victory but my feeling is it is going to be third time lucky for Jurgen Klopp's side against United this season, after a draw and a defeat in their first two meetings." Prediction: 1-3

Jurgen Klopp's men were frustrated by their rivals in the reverse fixture (December 17). They were held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield and fans will hope for a more exciting encounter that mirrors their FA Cup classic.

Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool are still hurting from their FA Cup defeat to Manchester United

Virgil van Dijk is still hurt by the FA Cup exit.

Manchester United ended Liverpool's hopes of ending Klopp's nine-year reign at Anfield with an unprecedented quadruple. Their 4-3 win knocked the Merseysiders out of the FA Cup.

Klopp's league leaders already won the Carabao Cup in February and face Serie A side Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. They can still see their German coach's historic tenure off with two more trophies.

However, Virgil van Dijk insisted that the FA Cup defeat was still fresh and that Liverpool were eager to go to Wembley again. He said (via This is Anfield):

"Of course it is still fresh, it was very disappointing, losing is never good. Especially the way we lost that day, it’s something that hurt in the 24 hours after the game. You want to go to Wembley, you want to go and play that semi-final."

Van Dijk has urged his teammates to fare better against Manchester United at Old Trafford:

"But the focus now will be on recovery and what we have to do better against them because it will be a big challenge again."

Manchester United's hopes of trophy success this season rely on the FA Cup. They face EFL Championship outfit Coventry City in the semifinals at Wembley on April 21.

