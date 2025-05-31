"It's been 12 years of hardship and suffering" - Marquinhos pays tribute to 5 ex-PSG stars who'didn't succeed' after Champions League win

Having won the UEFA Champions League title, Marquinhos has revealed that his stint at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been a rough one. He also paid tribute to Thiago Silva, Lucas Moura, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Edinson Cavani, and Angel Di María, who all tried but failed to win the UCL at PSG.

Ad

After the Parisians breezed past Inter 5-0 in the UCL final on Saturday, May 31, Marquinhos, who was filled with emotions, said (via Reuters):

"It's a mix of joy, of all the emotions we've spent together. I've suffered but I've grown up with this team. I think of all the players who have come through and not succeeded. My idol Thiago, Lucas, Zlatan, Cavani, Di Maria. So many players who have come through here who deserved this and didn't succeed."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"Now we're here and we're bringing it home. I'm thinking of all the supporters who have been with us, those at the Parc and those around the world. I love you, enjoy it and we're going to enjoy it here. This is the best day of my life. My family have been with me and have been through this with me... When we arrived, nobody believed we could go this far. It's been 12 years of hardship and suffering. I value this title too much, it's with us and we're bringing it home, I'm so happy."

Ad

Despite assembling some of the best players, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, PSG failed to win the UCL in several seasons. However, with a young and talented breed of players, the Parisians have now lifted their first-ever UCL title under Luis Enrique's managerial reign.

Meanwhile, despite several big-name exits, Marquinhos chose to remain at the French capital. After 12 years at PSG, the Brazilian now has a UCL title in his trophy cabinet.

Ad

"It's pride. It's exceptional" - PSG's Ousmane Dembele on winning the UEFA Champions League title

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League Final 2025 - Source: Getty

Sensational PSG star Ousmane Dembele has revealed that he's proud of winning the UCL title. He also expressed satisfaction in the way his team stylishly defeated a defensively solid Inter Milan.

Ad

Speaking in an interview after the 5-0 UCL final win over the Nerazzurri, Dembele revealed (via Reuters):

"It's pride. It's exceptional. Playing in a Champions League final and winning in style. Winning 5-0 against a team like Inter Milan is difficult. Our confidence grew from match to match.

In the 2024-25 UCL term, Dembele delivered in attack, and his attacking proficiency was key for Luis Enrique's side. In 15 UCL games, the Frenchman delivered eight goals and six assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More