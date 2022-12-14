"It’s absolutely ridiculous" - Chelsea told transfer target was 'extremely average' at FIFA World Cup

Former goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon has warned Chelsea about their goalkeeping target, Jordan Pickford.

As reported by The Daily Star, Chelsea are interested in a move for Everton and England keeper Pickford, with Todd Boehly looking for a new goalkeeper.

However, former goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon has insisted that the Blues' target is an extremely average keeper.

Lollichon has also slammed the English media for comparing Pickford to French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The goalkeeping coach also claimed that Pickford could have done a lot better on a number of occasions in the FIFA World Cup, including Olivier Giroud's goal. Lollichon wrote in his Eurosport column:

“I saw the controversy started by English journalists who preferred Jordan Pickford to Hugo Lloris. But the English journalists who judge the goalkeepers are as good as the English goalkeepers… It’s absolutely ridiculous."

“Pickford is extremely average and that shows the level of specialists in England. As soon as one of them makes four saves and multiplies that over a few matches, he is selectable… On Giroud’s second goal, Pickford is almost behind his line when (Antoine) Griezmann crosses…”

Chelsea are believed to be looking for a new goalkeeper, with Graham Potter being far from convinced with either of his two options, Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Since Thibaut Courtois left the Blues to join Real Madrid in 2018, the goalkeeping position has been a concern for the West London club.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought in for a world-record fee for a keeper but has not been able to live up to his price tag.

Edouard Mendy did exceptionally well after he was signed and led the Blues to the Champions League in 2021. However, the Senegal international has experienced a blip in his form since then and has been far from convincing.

Chelsea target makes important decision on contract extension

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao has reportedly made a decision regarding his contract extension with the Rossoneri amid interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid.

As reported by journalist Florian Plettenberg, the coveted Portugal international feels hesitant to extend his deal with the Rossoneri beyond 2024.

The German journalist has claimed that Manchester City, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are interested in Leao. He also added that the Blues held talks with Leao's representatives and his club AC Milan in Qatar during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Serie A champions reportedly rejected the Blues' €70 million opening offer for their star forward in the summer and want his release clause of €150 million to be paid in full.

