Rafael Leao makes important decision on contract extension amid interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid - Reports

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has made a decision regarding his contract extension with the Rossoneri amid interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid.

As reported by journalist Florian Plettenberg, the coveted Portugal international is unwilling to extend his deal with the Rossoneri beyond 2024. The fleet-footed wide forward is having second thoughts about AC Milan's contract renewal offer, as he has been courted by some of the biggest clubs in the continent.

Plettenberg says that Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in Leao. The journalist also adds that the Blues held talks with Leao's representatives and Milan in Qatar during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Leao's deal with AC Milan runs till 2024, and he has a €150 million release clause in his contract. The Serie A holders reportedly rejected the Blues' €70 million opening offer for their star forward and want his release clause to be paid in full.

The Rossoneri might have no option but to sell him in the summer if they want to avoid losing him for free in the summer of 2024.

Leao was the Serie A Footballer of the Year and Serie A Most Valuable Player for his exploits with Milan last season. The Real Madrid target layed a key role as Stefano Piolo's side won Serie A after 11 years.

The 23-year-old also made five appearances off the bench for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring twice. He has been on fire for Milan this campaign, scoring seven goals and producing nine assists in 20 games across competitions.

The coveted attacker joined Milan from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2019 and has grown from strength to strength at the San Siro. The Chelsea and Real Madrid target has 35 goals and 30 assists in 135 appearances for the Rossoneri.

Chelsea ready to pay big fee to beat Real Madrid for Rafael Leao

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to spend a fortune to rope in Rafael Leao, according to another journalist Simon Phillips. He said:

"Paolo Maldini is pushing hard to try and get him to extend at Milan. They're pretty confident that he will extend, but Chelsea are still there waiting in the background."

"They've let his people know that they're ready to pay big to buy him in the summer, so he's definitely an attacking target for them, as well as Nkunku."

The Portugal international has been an in-demand player recently, having attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. The Blues are expected to face competition from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid for the forward's signature.

