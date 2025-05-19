"It’s absolutely true that Bayern like him" - Journalist claims Bayern Munich want to sign Chelsea midfielder, Blues unwilling to sell

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Andrey Santos this summer. The Premier League side are unwilling to sell their Brazilian youngster as they count on him next season.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs on the London Is Blue podcast, Chelsea have monitored Santos' loan spell at Strasbourg and are happy with the Brazilian's progress. They want to add him to Enzo Maresca's squad and are set to give him a chance to impress at the Club World Cup in June.

The journalist has added that the Blues will reject all offers for Santos, including the bid Bayern Munich were planning to launch for the midfielder. He said via TBR Football:

“Yeah, I think Andrey Santos is not for sale. And the next step for him will be about development. It’s absolutely true that Bayern like Santos. And it’s also correct that after the season the players had, he’s thinking, okay, where’s my game time and my development?

"But Chelsea are not blind. They can see him putting in world-class performances at Strasbourg week in, week out. And therefore, he’s going to come back. He’s going to be part of the [FIFA Club] World Cup squad. He’s going to be competing.”

Chelsea signed Santos in 2023 and loaned him out to Nottingham Forest. However, he could not break into the starting XI and was sent to their sister-club Strasbourg, where he has impressed in the last 15 months.

Enzo Maresca remains coy on Andrey Santos' Chelsea future

Enzo Maresca has insisted that Chelsea are not planning for next season. He stated that the club are working on finishing the season well and will only take a call on Jadon Sancho and Andre Santos' future after the season ends. He said via GOAL:

"[Jadon Sancho's future] is the same as with Andrey Santos. In this moment, I'm not thinking at all about next year or the players that can be here next year. I'm just thinking how we can get the best from them to finish the season very strong. We know Andrey is doing well. In this moment, we are just focused about how we finish this season. Then when we finish this season, we're going to start to think about next season."

Sancho has a £25 million obligation in his contract after joining on loan from Manchester United. However, the Blues can pay £5 million to opt out of the obligation.

