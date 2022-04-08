“It’s also best for Kylian in my opinion” – Pochettino offers advice to PSG forward Mbappe amidst Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continue to put in the effort to persuade striker Kylian Mbappe to stay beyond this season. As things stand, the Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer as his contract expires.

Before the season began, the Spanish club made a bid of around €200 million to secure the player's signature, as per ESPN. But the Ligue 1 giants were able to hold on to their superstar.

The speculation of Mbappe's exit has risen again this summer. There are multiple reports claiming multiple different things on the Frenchman's future but nothing has been made official yet.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has now become accustomed to being asked about Mbappe directly or indirectly on every passing occasion. The Argentine believes that it is best for both the club and the player if the Real Madrid target decides to renew his contract.

Speaking at a press conference (via Le10Sport), Pochettino said:

"What does it take to extend Mbappé? When Kylian is in front of you, you will ask him the question. As a coach, I want the best for Kylian and for the club. And the best thing for the club is that Kylian stays. It's also best for Kylian in my opinion. There are negotiations going on..."

The Frenchman has been absolutely sensational for the Parisians this season and at times has been very unfortunate to be on the losing end. In 38 appearances in all competitions, he has found the back of the net 28 times along with making 20 assists.

These are staggering numbers and prove exactly why the soap opera to secure his signature has dragged along for so long.

Real Madrid have an edge over PSG as far as Champions League is concerned

As far as convincing Mbappe goes, the La Liga giants are capable of matching whatever financial package the Parisians have to offer him. As per Marca, the French club could strip Marquinhos of the armband and hand it over to the 23-year-old as an incentive.

It remains to be seen whether captainship is something that Real Madrid would be willing to offer their long-term target on immediate arrival. However, one area where PSG might struggle to convince their superstar is the guarantee of a Champions League title.

Paris Saint-Germain massively strengthened their squad on paper last summer. They signed the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Lionel Messi. However, such was their fate that their paths crossed with Real Madrid in the Round of 16 phase. Despite Mbappe's two goals giving them the lead, they succumbed under pressure and lost due to a Karim Benzema hat-trick.

It has almost become a recurring theme with PSG now, who no matter the manager or the personnel just cannot win the coveted European title. Carlo Ancelotti's side, meanwhile, have a massive advantage after a convincing 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

The prospect of Mbappe joining Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu is a formidable one indeed.

