“It’s always easy to blame one player” - Ex-PL star suggests Carragher’s criticism of Manchester United star Casemiro was disrespectful 

Christian Fuchs has suggested Jamie Carragher went too far with his criticism of Manchester United superstar Casemiro after Manchester United's dismal 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian had a night to forget at Selhurst Park on Monday (May 6). The 32-year-old played as a makeshift center-back but was run ragged by a youthful Palace attack. Michael Olise (11', 66'), Tyrick Mitchell (58'), and Jean-Philippe Mateta (40') were among the goals for the rampant Eagles.

Carragher covered the game with Sky Sports and gave the former Real Madrid superstar a grim verdict. The Liverpool legend advised the Brazil international to stop playing at the top level:

"The football has left him at the top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move."

Fuchs was a guest on Sky Sports and he felt Casemiro should be shown more respect given his accomplishments:

"Casemiro is a player who has won everything I think besides the World Cup. When you look at his collection of trophies I think it's fair to say that some people should take a step back and think before they speak. Can you criticize players? Of course you can, they should be criticized but everything should happen on a respectful level."

Casemiro was forced to play in central defense for the third game in a row due to Manchester United's depleted defense. He sat alongside Jonny Evans, 36, who's been dealing with fitness issues as of late.

Fuchs alluded to this:

"The fact is he played out of position in a game. He played next to Jonny Evans who was questionable before the game as well. It's a team effort right? It's always easy to blame one player but that's not fair. Players have good days, players have bad days."

Fuchs thinks it's premature to write the veteran midfielder off amid uncertainty over his future. He joined the Red Devils from Madrid in September 2022 for £74 million and has two years left on his contract.

Jamie Carragher urged Casemiro to leave Manchester United and head out of Europe

Jamie Carragher proposed a Saudi or MLS move.

Carragher's analysis of Casemiro saw him also suggest the five-time UEFA Champions League winner leave European football. He urged him to consider a move to the Saudi Pro League or the MLS:

"Casemiro should know tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level – the next two [Premier] league games and the [FA] cup final – then he should be thinking I need to go to the MLS or Saudi."

Speculation has been growing over his future even before his disappointing outing against Palace. Reports from January suggested Saudi giants Al-Nassr wanted him to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Awwal Park. He's made 29 appearances across competitions this season, managing five goals and three assists.