"It’s always important" - Dimitar Berbatov predicts big scoreline for Arsenal vs Sheffield United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed Arsenal to comfortably beat Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday, October 28.

The Gunners host Sheffield looking to continue their unbeaten streak in the Premier League this season. The north London side are third in the table, two points behind rivals and leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta's side are coming off a 2-1 win at Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 24. In the Premier League, they played out a 2-2 draw at Chelsea last week.

Sheffield, meanwhile, are struggling after their promotion to the top flight this season. They're bottom of the table with just one point and lost 2-1 to Manchester United in their last game.

In his prediction for Metro, Berbatov backed Arsenal to secure a 3-0 win over the Blades on Saturday:

"It’s an easy win on paper, to be honest. It should be a win for Arsenal. I see it as a win."

"Sheffield United have a very tough challenge to stay in the Premier League. With the small teams, it’s always important how you start the season. If you don’t start it well, it’s going to be a very tough job to stay up."

The Gunners will be mulling over Gabriel Jesus' potential injury after he was subbed off at Sevilla. Sheffield, meanwhile, have 10 players out for the clash, including Oli McBurnie and John Egan.

Mikel Arteta lauds Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal's win at Sevilla

The Gunners went into the Champions League clash against Sevilla following a 2-1 defeat at RC Lens on matchday two. They looked nervy in the first half before Gabriel Jesus produced a moment of magic in stoppage time.

As Arsenal cleared a Sevilla attack, Jesus took the ball and made a sharp turn before setting up Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian then also scored an excellent goal in the 53rd minute to secure a 2-1 win for his side.

Manager Mikel Arteta was delighted with the Brazilian striker's performance, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"Really happy with that part – big games for big players, and he needed to produce those moments to win in stadiums like this.

"He’s done it, and obviously, he opened the game for us in a great way. And then, we’re really sad because he felt something in his hamstring, and he had to come off, and I’m worried about that."

Jesus has scored four goals and provided one assist in 11 games across competitions for the Gunners this season.