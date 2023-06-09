"It’s always the same story, to be honest" - Kevin De Bruyne explains what Manchester City have to do to win UCL final against Inter Milan

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has insisted that his side must concentrate on themselves in their Champions League final showdown with Inter Milan.

The Cityzens are looking to finally get their hands on the coveted Champions League trophy on Saturday (June 10). They face Inter at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. It has been a remarkable season for Pep Guardiola's men who are also on the cusp of becoming the second English club to win a treble. They have already won the Premier League title and the FA Cup, doing so in style.

De Bruyne has acknowledged that the Nerrazzurri will be tricky opposition in Istanbul. However, he is adamant that Manchester City will be focused on their own game in their clash with the Coppa Italia winners. He started by assessing Inter and he isn't underestimating the Serie A giants (via Football-Italia):

“Inter have won the Coppa Italia and won almost all their games at the end of the season. They have a clear identity and a well-defined system. Nobody thinks it will be easy against Inter and it’s a final so we have the same chances."

De Bruyne then went on to explain how City will be playing the final in the same way they approach every other game:

“We must score one more goal and defend better than them. It’s always the same story, to be honest, I think we must play as we know.”

Manchester City have been in spectacular form in Europe this season and are unbeaten. They thrashed RB Leipzig (8-1 aggregate), Bayern Munich (4-1 aggregate), and Real Madrid (5-1 aggregate) en route to the final. They have scored 31 goals in Europe's elite club competition, dominating their opposition throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, Inter will head into the final as underdogs but in fine form. They won the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina. They beat FC Porto (1-0 aggregate), Benfica (5-3 aggregate), and AC Milan (3-0 aggregate) on their journey to Istanbul.

Manchester City's De Bruyne told to win a Champions League to join elite midfielders

De Bruyne is urged to take City to European glory.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher urged De Bruyne to win the Champions League and elevate himself to legendary status. The Belgian is yet to win the European title, coming closest in 2021 when Manchester City suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the final.

However, De Bruyne has been instrumental in the Cityzens' surge towards the Champions League trophy this season. He has bagged two goals and seven assists in nine games.

Yet, Carragher thinks the Belgian needs to have a career-defining moment and suggests he do so by leading Manchester City to European glory. He told CBS Sports Golazo in early May:

“If he could be the man who takes them to the Champions League, the treble, it elevates him. We’re not questioning his ability, but in terms of where we rank players, we always judge players in the biggest moments in the biggest tournaments.”

De Bruyne has been at the Etihad for eight seasons, winning the Premier League title five times, the FA Cup twice, and the League Cup on five occasions. However, the Champions League still evades his glistening trophy cabinet.

