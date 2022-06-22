“It’s a backward step” – Jamie O’Hara warns Chelsea target against making Stamford Bridge move

Jamie O'Hara has advised Raheem Sterling against making a move to Chelsea this summer.

The Manchester City forward has emerged as a shock transfer target for the Blues but O'Hara believes it will represent a backward step for Sterling.

The 35-year-old was speaking on talkSPORT when he weighed in on the sensibility of the move and stated his belief that the Blues have too many identical players.

“Is he going [Chelsea] to get more game time?”

“The Chelsea squad, they’ve got a top front three. Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Christian Pulisic. Timo Werner is a very good player. His finishing is not great, but he’s quite similar to what Sterling is. Does he play week in week out?

“If he goes to Chelsea, it’s a backwards step in terms of his chances of winning trophies, but you’re going to get the same game time.”

Raheem Sterling has just one year left on his contract with Manchester City and has been speculated to be seeking a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“If he goes to Chelsea, it’s a backwards step for chances of winning trophies!”



@MrJamieOHara1 can’t work out Sterling wanting to go from 🤨 “I don’t understand Sterling to #CFC , unless he’s had another fall out with Pep?”“If he goes to Chelsea, it’s a backwards step for chances of winning trophies!”@MrJamieOHara1 can’t work out Sterling wanting to go from #MCFC to Chelsea 🤨 “I don’t understand Sterling to #CFC, unless he’s had another fall out with Pep?”👀 “If he goes to Chelsea, it’s a backwards step for chances of winning trophies!”@MrJamieOHara1 can’t work out Sterling wanting to go from #MCFC to Chelsea 🔥 https://t.co/hTBPv1kzCh

The 27-year-old has been a key member of Pep Guardiola's squad over the last six seasons. However, he has seen his impact reduce in recent seasons, leading to speculations over his future.

Romelu Lukaku's departure to Inter Milan could see Chelsea seek to sign a proven goalscorer

Raheem Sterling is a seasoned Premier League campaigner

Romelu Lukaku recently completed a loan transfer back to Inter Milan after a disappointing one-year spell back at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international had a season to forget despite returning with high expectations following his club-record signing last summer. Despite his struggles, it is pertinent to note that the 29-year-old finished last season as the club's highest goalscorer in all competitions.

His departure leaves Thomas Tuchel short of options in attack. The Blues are in need of a forward with a proven track record in front of goal, creating a perfect scenario for Sterling to step into.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.



Man City want €100/110m from Gabriel Jesus & Sterling. Raheem Sterling, Chelsea top target as reported last Tuesday. Man City want around €55/60m - approach for €25m & add-ons turned down.Chelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.Man City want €100/110m from Gabriel Jesus & Sterling. Raheem Sterling, Chelsea top target as reported last Tuesday. Man City want around €55/60m - approach for €25m & add-ons turned down. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.Man City want €100/110m from Gabriel Jesus & Sterling. https://t.co/e5Z4LzjkRj

The England international receives a lot of flak for his profligacy in front of goal. However, it should be noted that there are not many forwards with a better goalscoring record than Sterling over the last few years.

His record of 131 goals and 95 assists from 339 matches in all competitions for Manchester City highlights his knack for finding the back of the net.

Sterling is also a seasoned Premier League campaigner, with 11 seasons worth of English top-flight experience under his belt.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will finalize their pursuit of the former Liverpool man. The deal has the potential to be a win-win for all parties involved.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far