“It’s baffling to me, it’s gone wrong and is not going to work” - Ian Wright and Paul Ince slam Solskjaer’s treatment of Manchester United star

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright has spoken about Donny van de Beek's situation at Manchester United, claiming that the 24-year-old's decision to join the Red Devils is baffling.

This comes after Donny van de Beek was pictured frustrated and upset at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not subbing him on during Manchester United's UCL game against Valencia.

Man Utd Stuff @ManUtdStuff Van De Beek upset at not getting subbed on. Van De Beek upset at not getting subbed on. https://t.co/z4vAuqoQmq

Although the star was picked for the starting lineup during United's defeat against Young Boys, van de Beek was substituted during half-time in what has become a major talking point about how the star needs to leave the club.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 Donny van de Beek will look for assurances of where he stands at #mufc - he was expecting more game time in his second campaign at Old Trafford rather than one full game in the League Cup and being taken off at half-time against Young Boys. [ @mcgrathmike 🗞 Donny van de Beek will look for assurances of where he stands at #mufc - he was expecting more game time in his second campaign at Old Trafford rather than one full game in the League Cup and being taken off at half-time against Young Boys. [@mcgrathmike]

According to Wright, United's high-profile signing of the star from Ajax was wrong and should never have happened:

The way that Ajax play with their possession football, the way that he’s grown up in that Ajax academy knowing how to make moves off of a team that are able to continually hold the ball, is totally different to how Man United play.

“It’s baffling to me that he went to Man United. It’s not like they’re going to change the way they play for Donny van de Beek to play. The signing was wrong. At this stage, I’ve not seen him play more than three games on the spin for Man United, it’s gone wrong.

The TV pundit has also preferred a solution to the issue, explaining that van de Beek should look to leave Manchester United:

“He has got to get out of there because it’s not going to work for him at Man United. He is not going to get the opportunity to play, and he is somebody that should be playing because he is a fantastic player.”

Donny's future isn't with Solskjaer at Manchester United: Paul Ince

Manchester United v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Third Round

Paul Ince has also claimed that Donny van de Beek isn't part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term plans at Manchester United.

Although Solskjaer has argued that the reasons behind taking van de Beek off the pitch were tactical, Ince has said that the manager hasn't tried to make the player happy:

Also Read

“Absolutely no chance he’s tried to make the player happy [by playing him]. It’s always tough when you don’t play to come and make an impression on your first start and to sub him off at half-time… what does it say to us, what does it say to the fans?

“What does it say to Donny? ‘If I can’t get a full game against Young Boys, ten men or no ten men, then it’s time for me to go.’ There’s nothing Ole could say that would persuade me that my future is at Manchester United. I wish it was because it’s the biggest club in the world but he needs to play football.”

Edited by Arnav Kholkar