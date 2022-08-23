"It’s a balancing act" - Chelsea star told to develop an 'understanding' with teammates after Leeds United defeat

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has told Football Insider that Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy needs to build a better understanding with his defense.

The Senegalese shot-stopper had a torrid outing in the Blues' 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on August 14.

He was at fault for Brenden Aaronson's opener, dwindling on the ball whilst looking for options with the American nicking it off of him and guiding it into an empty net.

Mistakes seem to have become part of Mendy's game with a similar situation having occurred in Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge last season.

McAvennie believes Mendy needs to build a better rapport with his defenders in such situations.

He responded to queries over the Chelsea goalkeeper's blunder against Leeds, saying:

“Keepers have made a few mistakes recently, you look at the likes of [David] de Gea."

The Manchester United goalkeeper had a horror showing against Brentford of which he allowed Joshau Dasilva's long-range strike to trikle through his arms.

McAvennie continued,

"We’ve seen keepers making absolute blunders. You need to have an understanding between centre-halves and the keeper. Keepers need to know when to go for the ball and when their defenders are going to come and take it."

"It’s an understanding you’ve got and you have to have belief and confidence in your keeper as well. Likewise, they’ve got to have confidence giving the ball to them as well. It’s a balancing act."

"It's a huge mistake" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel rues Mendy error

The Senagelese's costly error

Chelsea headed into the game against Leeds at Elland Road having beaten Everton 1-0 in their season-opener.

They then draw 2-2 with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur following a last-gasp equalizer from Harry Kane.

Tuchel's men were looking to bounce back from their agonizing draw to Spurs with a win over Jesse Marsch's side.

However, Mendy's mistake was the catalyst for a woeful afternoon for the Blues and Tuchel touched on the error post-match, saying:

"He knows himself. With these kind of mistakes, we don't have to speak a lot. It's a huge mistake in a crucial time in the match. It does not help, and he's the one who is most disappointed."

Tuchel has bemoaned his side's constant errors in the past, with last season being plagued with unnecessary mistakes.

The German tactician will want to ensure his side are more focused and take more responsibility off the back of a disappointing defeat to Leeds.

