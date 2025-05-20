“It’s more what he does off the ball” - Jamie Carragher suggests 24-year-old Liverpool star could change position if Reds sign Florian Wirtz

Jamie Carragher has called for Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai to be played as a central midfielder. He believes the former RB Leipzig star dropping deep from the #10 role would help the Reds fit Florian Wirtz into the side.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher stated Szobozlai had the quality to play in a deeper role. He added that the Hungarian can change his position on the pitch to accommodate Wirtz in the starting XI and said via LiverpoolECHO:

"I’ve had this thing with Szoboszlai where I think he’s got the qualities of a central midfielder, the way we describe his energy. It’s more what he does off the ball than on the ball. Liverpool are getting linked to a guy from Germany at the moment, from Bayer Leverkusen. Flirtz? Wirtz? Well, they’re flirting with him. Florian Wirtz. What would be interesting is let’s say that deal got done, Szoboszlai’s energy is vitally important to Liverpool. Could you do with that energy in central midfield?"

Ahead of kick-off on Monday night, Carragher quizzed Arne Slot if he was trying Szobozlai in a deeper role for next season. The Liverpool manager jokingly replied:

"Yes, he is. Before this I said is it really necessary for me to go in because Jamie knows everything. Dominik is playing as an eight, with Ryan as a six and Harvey [Elliott] a bit more forward. Dominik sees his best position as an eight as well, so it will be interesting to see how he does in this position."

Szbozlai scored just before halftime, but it was not enough to help Liverpool get the win. The Reds lost 3-2 to Brighton, who scored the winner just 6 minutes from time.

Dominik Szoboszlai frustrated after Liverpool lose to Brighton & Hove Albion

Dominik Szoboszlai spoke to Liverpool's official website after the match and admitted that the players were frustrated to have dropped points again. He added that the Brighton team was tough to face and said:

"Of course, I cannot say we are very sad, but of course we didn't come here to lose. We wanted to win. I think we showed also in the first probably 70 minutes that we wanted to show up and get the three points and take it home. But at the end we faced a really tough Brighton team. To be honest, they deserved to win because at the end they worked harder than us, they scored more goals than us and it looks like they wanted more."

Liverpool have already sealed the league title but have not managed to win a match since. They lost 3-1 to Chelsea and were then held to a 2-2 draw at home by Arsenal last week.

