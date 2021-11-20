"It's the best I've ever seen" - Antonio Conte admits he was left 'speechless' by Tottenham Hotspur's training facilities

Antonio Conte was recently appointed Tottenham Hotspur's manager following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. The Italian seems to be enjoying his new environment in north London, revealing his admiration for what he has seen at the club thus far.

Spurs haven't won a trophy in quite a while. They seek to end that by appointing Conte, who won the Serie A with Inter Milan last season. Conte reiterated Spurs' ambition for success after his first few days at the club.

"I loved the ambition and desire to 'excel' shown by the Tottenham ownership," the tactician was quoted as saying.

The Italian then proceeded to laud the club's stadium and training ground, admitting he hasn't seen anything of such class anywhere.

"The stadium is a jewel of modernity and comfort, costing one billion euros; but the training ground leaves you speechless. "It's the best I've ever seen, no doubt," the former Inter Milan manager added.

Antonio Conte was appointed Tottenham Hotspur's new manager on November 2, 2021. The Italian's return to the Premier League has attracted a lot of attention over the last few days owing to his prior success in the English top flight.

The 52-year-old is a well-known figure in London following his spell with Tottenham's neighbours Chelsea between 2016 and 2018. He led The Blues to the league title during the 2016-17 campaign. Spurs will hope he can replicate that success with them.

Antonio Conte has already taken charge of two games since joining Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. The Italian won his first game - a 3-2 triumph over Vitesse - in the UEFA Conference League. That was followed by a goalless draw with Everton in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte has work to do at Tottenham Hotspur this season

Antonio Conte has recorded one victory and one draw in his two games in charge of Tottenham Hostpur.

It's been an abysmal start to the season for Tottenham Hotspur. The English giants have been sluggish this campaign, failing to impress with their performances and results.

As things stand, Tottenham Hotspur are ninth in the Premier League table with 16 points from 11 games. They've won just one of their last four games in the division. So Antonio Conte will need to find a way to get them back on track before it's too late.

