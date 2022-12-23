"It’s the best for us" - Liverpool midfielder told to leave Anfield and reunite with Reds hero at European giants 

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has suggested that Naby Keita and the club should part ways in the summer. The Spaniard believes that the midfielder could do well at AC Milan, who former Reds striker Divock Origi joined in the summer.

Keita joined the Premier League giants from RB Leipzig for €60 million in 2018. He has since made 108 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists. The Guinean midfielder has often struggled due to injuries or poor form and has been unable to cement his place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

Keita returned to action in Liverpool's 3-2 loss against Manchester City last evening (22 December) in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup. Prior to that, he had played just two minutes this season due to injury struggles.

Keita's contract with the Reds expires in the summer of 2023 and if not renewed, he could leave the club for free. Enrique believes this would be best for both parties, as he wrote on Instagram:

“You will let Keita go for free? I believe it’s the best for us and him as well."

Keita has also been linked with AC Milan, who signed Origi after his contract with Liverpool expired in the summer. Speaking on the Seria A, Enrique continued:

“The Italian league as well is not as demanding physically as the Premier League and he will get a reunion with Origi.”

Origi made 175 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 41 goals and 18 assists. The Belgian was known for scoring some crucial goals and late winners throughout his career at Anfield.

His most notable contribution was scoring a brace in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona in the 2018-19 season. The Merseysiders eventually won the trophy as well.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on 3 players after Manchester City clash

After their exit from the Carabao Cup, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the fitness of James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking about Milner, who had to be subbed in the 38th minute against City, Klopp told the club's official website:

"Millie felt something in the hamstring. We still hope it is not an injury, but we will see. He felt something but after 30 years in the business, he said, 'I don't think it's a lot,' so we will see."

Speaking about Alexander-Arnold's absence from the squad, he said:

"We thought Trent was available but then he got ill, so that is what we have to wait for."

Finally, Klopp stated that Van Dijk is back in training and should likely be available for the side's Premier League away clash to Aston Villa on 26 December.

