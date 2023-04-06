"It's better than going to a derby with Cristiano Ronaldo" - Juninho sends clear transfer message to PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi could reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo by joining Al-Hilal, but Lyon legend Juninho reckons the Argentinian should return to Barcelona.

There is a lot of talk about Messi's future with Les Parisiens as his contract ends in June. The Ligue 1 giants have made no secret of their desire to extend the forward's deal, but negotiations have not been fruitful.

Messi is said to be increasingly inclined towards leaving PSG at the end of the season. He will certainly not be short of options if he decides to part ways with the Parc des Princes outfit.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have offered him a €400 million a year deal, which is twice what Cristiano Ronaldo earns at Al-Nassr, to join them. Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, meanwhile, are prepared to offer him an equity stake in the club to convince him to join them, according to The Independent.

However, Juninho has advised the PSG superstar to return to Barcelona instead of following Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia. The former Lyon midfielder, though, added that the seven-time Ballon d'Or will have to take a wage cut to rejoin the Blaugrana, saying on RMC Sport (via Canal Supporters):

"He (Lionel Messi) has succeeded in everything, he is the world champion, but time passes for everyone. I think the best thing (for him) is to return to Barcelona, but in another way. Returning to Barca with the same contract might not go down well with the supporters."

"If he returns to Barca with his heart, another speech, and a contract (taking into account) the conditions of Barca today, it can be a good choice. It's better than going to a derby against Cristiano Ronaldo, with all due respect to the Saudi League."

Juninho continued:

"The best choice is to return to Barca, although it will not be easy for Xavi to find a balance in the team because Robert Lewandowski is there. At Barcelona, Lionel Messi has the respect of the locker room, the players, the supporters, and the city. No one will do what he did with Barca."

Could Cristiano Ronaldo's arch-nemesis Lionel Messi swap PSG for Barcelona?

Lionel Messi has the option to extend his contract with PSG for another year on the same terms. However, with several options on the table, he is yet to make a decision.

There have been suggestions that Barcelona are keen to bring Messi back to the club. However, they are yet to make a formal approach for the player amidst their ongoing financial problems, as per The Independent.

