Saudi Arabian club send 'official bid' worth more than €400m per year salary offer to PSG superstar Lionel Messi - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's future at the club is in doubt. The Argentine is in the final months of his contract but is yet to renew his deal. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Messi has been offered a new deal by Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

Romano, however, said that Messi's priority is to continue in Europe. Barcelona are also interested in bringing Messi back. The Blaugrana, though, are waiting for FFP clearance before sending their bid to the player.

As reported by Romano, Al Hilal have offered Messi an annual salary of more than €400 million to join them.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year.



◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.



◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks.



◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year.◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks.◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. 🚨 Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year.◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks.◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. https://t.co/FVTDGs4eQV

Messi's arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. The Argentine's potential arrival could elevate the league's standards and make the duo direct rivals yet again. They gave fans countless memories during their time in La Liga. Ronaldo used to play for Real Madrid and Messi for Barcelona.

The Argentine left the Blaugrana in 2021 after they were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Since joining PSG, Messi has scored 29 goals and provided 32 assists in 67 games.

Lionel Messi was recently booed by PSG fans

Lionel Messi has been jeered by PSG fans on two occasions. The first instance took place when the Parisians played Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 at home on March 19.

Before the Parisians' 2-0 home loss against Oympique Lyon at the weekend, fans booed Messi when his name was displayed on the boards of the Parc des Princes. Emmanuel Petit slammed fans for booing Lionel Messi, telling RMC Sport:

“When I hear that, for me, it’s an insult to football, I know that today there is only a pack of dogs who only think of drooling on Neymar and Messi … If I have any advice for Messi: Get out of this club!

"This club is not a football club. It’s a pre-retirement club, even for 20-year-old players. No player has progressed since joining PSG. Is it Messi’s fault? He’s a maestro with a stick; it’s up to him to have players around him who make the effort."

While the Parisians have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, they lead the race for the Ligue 1 title.

Poll : 0 votes