"It’s better in these positions" - Mauricio Pochettino admits he is not using Chelsea forward in his best position because of injury issues

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has explained why a more central role is suitable for Christopher Nkunku. The Argentine boss acknowledged that he wasn't using the French forward in his best position.

Nkunku made his debut for the Blues this season in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, coming on as a substitute.

The west Londoners won the clash 4-2 on penalties, with the France international converting his spot-kick. He then featured off the bench in the final half-hour of Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend on Christmas Eve.

The PSG academy graduate managed to score in stoppage time in his Premier League debut, but to no avail as Wolves secured the victory.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' upcoming fixture against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night (December 27), Pochettino told reporters (per the club's official website):

"At the moment, he is coming back from injury his best position is more like a 10 or a 9, more than the left or right side like a winger. To cope with the demands of the Premier League and what the team needs, it’s better in these positions."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager added:

"He is now starting to understand the Premier League, that teams are very aggressive and the football is very different to other countries. It’s good for him, more minutes. He will adapt little by little, but scoring will help him adapt quicker."

The west Londoners signed Nkunku from RB Leipzig in the summer for a reported £52 million. He was out of the squad until Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Sheffield United after suffering a major knee injury in pre-season.

"There does seem to be problems" - Peter Crouch says Chelsea are 'comfortably a mid-table side'

Peter Crouch has delivered his verdict on Chelsea's 2023-24 campaign under Mauricio Pochettino in his first season in charge.

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League table amid a worrying run of form. They have won only six league games from 18 under the Argentine this term. The club have no European prospects either after finishing 12th in the league last season.

Chelsea ran through four different managers last term, including Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, and Frank Lampard. The pressure is certainly on this season as the club seemingly haven't shed their reputation of being ruthless with managers.

However, Crouch believes Pochettino is not to blame for the club's woes this campaign. He said on his podcast (via Football.london):

"I don’t think it's entirely his [Pochettino's] fault, I look at the managers they have had in recent years, even [Graham] Potter, and it feels like a lot of turmoil is going on behind the scenes. I don’t think you can really judge him on what is going on at the minute."

"In the past, he has been a top manager but I think at Chelsea, there does seem to be problems and they look like they are comfortably a mid-table side at the moment which, when you look at the players, is absolutely ridiculous to say that but that’s where they are."