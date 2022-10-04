"It’s a bit like what happened to the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan" - Pundit makes interesting comparison of PSG superstar Lionel Messi with NBA legend

After watching Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi impress with his performances in recent weeks, Spanish football pundit Guillem Balague couldn't help but draw comparisons between him and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The Argentine appears to have settled in Paris this season after a slow start to life in the French capital last term. Lionel Messi started the 2022-23 campaign with a big bang. He scored once in PSG's 4-0 triumph over Nantes back in August, which won them the French Super Cup.

The Argentine has recorded six more goals since then to take his overall tally for the season to seven goals and eight assists in 12 appearances across all competitions.

Messi reminded everyone of his class once again by scoring an amazing free-kick against OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on October 1. The forward's performance earned him a lot of praise from football fans and Guillem Balague couldn't help but heap praise on the player.

During an interview with French publication Le Parisien, the Spanish football expert hailed the former Barcelona captain's adaptation to life in Paris. Balague told Le Parisien, in quotes carried by PSGTalk:

“Of course, his adaptation to Parisian life explains a lot. But when you give the keys to the truck to a player like him, who sees everything faster than the others, and the team plays better, it’s not psychological, it’s tactical."

The Spaniard went on to explain that Lionel Messi's upturn this season is similar to what happened with former Chicago Bulls and NBA legend Michael Jordan. He explained:

“It’s a bit like what happened to the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan when his coach Phil Jackson told him that he no longer needed to do everything, that to be better, you might have to do something different.”

Lionel Messi aiming for World Cup glory this year

Messi in action against Jamaica last time out.

The playmaker is set to participate in what could be his final World Cup when the competition starts in Qatar next month. The Argentine will want to go all out this time to win the only trophy that has eluded him in his glorious career.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Messi has a good chance of competing for the honor with his country. In addition to his brilliant form at club level, the attacker is enjoying a splendid period with Argentina. He bagged four goals for the Albiceleste in two games during the recent international break.

