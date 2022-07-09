"It’s all a bit of a soap opera really" - Alan Smith advises Chelsea against a move for Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United exit rumors

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has advised Chelsea not to make a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Blues are in the market for attacking reinforcements, having allowed Romelu Lukaku to join Inter Milan on loan.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are considering a move for Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already told the Red Devils that he intends to leave the club this summer if a suitable offer comes along.

As reported by TalkSPORT, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is thought to be keen on Ronaldo but Thomas Tuchel will make the final decision.

Alan Smith has advised Manchester United to let the Portuguese international go if he is determined to secure a move away.

The 59-year-old has claimed that Ronaldo could be a distraction that Erik ten Hag might want to avoid. Smith told 888, as quoted by Football.London:

"If Ronaldo wants to go then let him go. He’s someone who obviously wants to play Champions League football. He has come in at United and done the job for him he was paid to do which is to score goals. But Ten Hag now obviously wants a clean slate and no distractions.

"‘Ronaldo is not playing this week’. ‘He’s on the bench’. You don’t know any of that and it’s all a bit of a soap opera really.

"So if [Ronaldo] wants to go then try to get that sorted early doors. I’m not sure how efficient they are at Manchester United and they’ve in a state of flux with a new manager but Ten Hag will want to get a squad together that he actually wants to work with."

Should Chelsea look to make a move for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in a pretty tricky situation right now as he looks to keep playing at the highest level.

The Portuguese international had a pretty solid season last time out, having scored 24 goals in 38 games across all competitions.

However, his options are pretty limited due to his age and his wage demands. Realistically, very few clubs can afford him and none of them arguably need him.

Cristiano Ronaldo could prove to be a solid short-term fix at Chelsea as they need a goalscoring outlet up front.

It will be quite interesting to see how the future unfolds for the Manchester United number seven.

