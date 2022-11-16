“It’s not about bringing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Mbappé” - Bruno Guimaraes makes incredible Newcastle United transfer admission

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has delivered his verdict on the club's transfer strategy for the near future.

He claimed that any player would want to join Newcastle United at the moment as they are the richest club in world football.

However, Guimaraes pointed out that he and Kieran Trippier joined the Tyneside club during their tough times in January 2022. The Magpies were at risk of getting relegated at that point.

He told UOL:

“The way I agreed to come to the club was also something remarkable. Today anyone wants to come to Newcastle, the richest team in the world, but I arrived with the team doing bad, pointed out as virtually relegated. Trippier and I were the first to believe in the project, so fans have a special affection."

The Brazil international has claimed that the Magpies should not indulge themselves in signing big names like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Guimaraes believes that Newcastle United should be focused on recruiting players who fit well under Eddie Howe's system.

The former Lyon midfielder has urged the club not to break the bank just because they have the resources. He added:

“I think Newcastle need players with that mentality, it’s not about signing everyone just because they have money. It’s not bringing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappé. It’s not like this.”

Newcastle United have been pretty shrewd in the transfer market under their new Saudi Arabian owners, who bought the club in October 2021.

Many expected them to splash the cash recklessly, but that has not been the case. They have spent £211.31 million in 2022 in the winter and summer transfer windows.

Manager Eddie Howe has done a phenomenal job at St. James' Park with his resources. His side find themselves third in the Premier League table ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Newcastle United linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, it looks increasingly likely that he won't remain a Manchester United player for long.

There is a strong chance that he has played his last game for the Red Devils and could leave in January.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Lots of people asking if Ronaldo talks about Messi in my interview.. oh yes, and what he says will make huge headlines. Lots of people asking if Ronaldo talks about Messi in my interview.. oh yes, and what he says will make huge headlines. https://t.co/TbGSRoNXx6

The problem, however, is that there are very few teams capable of paying Ronaldo's mammoth wages of around £385,000 per week.

As claimed by the Express, his agent Jorge Mendes has already held talks with Newcastle United regarding a move.

Mendes also offered Ronaldo to the likes of Bayern Munich, Napoli, Chelsea, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sporting CP in the summer. However, a move did not materialize.

