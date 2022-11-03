Newcastle United will only sell Bruno Guimaraes if Barcelona star is included in swap deal: Reports 

Newcastle United are only interested in selling Bruno Guimaraes to Barcelona if Marc-Andre ter Stegen is included in a swap deal, as per El Nacional.

Guimaraes, 24, has become a huge hit at St James' Park since joining the Magpies from Olympique Lyonnais in January for £37.9 million.

The Brazilian midfielder has made 11 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

As his stock as one of the Premier League's top midfielders continues to rise, so does interest in his services.

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Guimaraes, with club president Joan Laporta ordering observers to keep a close watch on the Brazilian.

However, Newcastle United are only willing to negotiate if Ter Stegen is part of a potential deal.

Eddie Howe's side are keen on the German shot-stopper and reportedly offered Barca a fee of over €50 million (£43.6 million) in the summer.

The Blaugrana instantly rejected the proposal but Newcastle United are still keen on Ter Stegen.

The German has made 17 appearances this season, keeping 10 clean sheets.

He has been at the Nou Camp for eight seasons, having joined the Catalan giants from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 for £10.8 million.

Ter Stegen has been a mainstay in Barcelona's side ever since, making 344 appearances and keeping 139 clean sheets.

The German has won the Champions League, the La Liga title on four occasions and evidently has proven European experience.

Laporta will have a tough decision to make over whether to lose an important member of the dressing room.

Interestingly, Newcastle United did sign English goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley in the summer for £10.35 million.

He has made 13 appearances across competitions, keeping six clean sheets and has been an ever present in Howe's side.

Barcelona are interested in signing FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as Newcastle United target Ter Stegen's potential replacement

Costa has been superb in Europe this season

Sooner rather than later, the Blaugrana will have to replace Ter Stegen, who is currently 30-years-old.

The German does have three years left on his contract but Barcelona appear to be eyeing up a replacement.

Reports claim that Barcelona have identified Porto's Costa, 23, as the long-term replacement for Ter Stegen.

The Portuguese shot-stopper has been impressive both domestically and in Europe this season.

He has made 11 appearances in Primeira Liga, keeping five clean sheets whilst in the Champions League he has managed three clean sheets in six appearances.

Costa boasts a record in Europe's elite club competition of saving three penalties within a single campaign, the first goalkeeper to do so since 2004.

The Portuguese was crucial in Porto's qualification to the last 16 as Group B winners.

However, Barcelona are rivaled in their interest in Costa by Manchester United, who are keen on Costa replacing David de Gea.

He has four years left on his current deal at the Estadio do Dragao and is valued by Transfermarkt at £31.5 million.

