Barcelona identify Manchester United target as a replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen: Reports 

Barcelona have identified Manchester United target Diogo Costa as a replacement for their first-choice keeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are tracking the progress of the Portuguese international while Marc-Andre ter Stegen struggles for form.

The German international has been the undisputed number one at Camp Nou since his move from Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2014. However, he has faced a significant dip in form this season, which is why Barcelona are believed to be looking to replace him.

The Blaugrana's recruitment team, headed by Mateu Alemany, has identified Diogo Costa as the first choice to replace Ter Stegen. The 23-year-old came through the youth ranks of Porto, initially representing their B side before becoming the club's number one during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Portuguese international has impressed this campaign, having made 14 appearances in all competitions, producing seven clean sheets in the process. However, the young custodian has also attracted interest from Manchester United, as reported by Sports Mole.

The Red Devils have David de Gea at the club as their first-choice keeper, but his future remains up in the air.

The Spanish international has his Manchester United contract expiring next summer and there has not been much progress in contract talks with the 31-year-old.

Costa has four years left to run on his contract with Porto and reportedly has a €60 million (£52 million) release clause in his current agreement.

Barcelona are chasing the signature of Manchester United defender

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Diogo Dalot has recorded the third highest top speed in the Premier League this season (35.8km/h). [ Diogo Dalot has recorded the third highest top speed in the Premier League this season (35.8km/h). [ @premierleague 📊 Diogo Dalot has recorded the third highest top speed in the Premier League this season (35.8km/h). [@premierleague] https://t.co/KlwL1oUAet

Barcelona are chasing the signature of Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot on a free transfer next summer.

Xavi Hernandez has just one natural right-back in his squad in the form of Hector Bellerin, who joined the Blaugrana this summer from Arsenal.

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has emerged as a target for the Blaugrana due to his potential availability on a free transfer next summer. The Portugal international is in the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford and could leave as a free agent next summer.

As reported by The Mirror, Real Madrid are also set to battle it out with Barcelona for the signature of the full-back.

Dalot established himself as the first-choice right-back ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka last season under Ralf Rangnick. Erik ten Hag has also kept faith in the former Porto starlet this season, who has impressed at both ends of the pitch.

