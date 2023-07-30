“It’s not what Chelsea should look for" - Pundit believes Chelsea should not sign long-term target Moises Caicedo

Frank Lebouef doesn't think Moises Caicedo should be high up on Chelsea's priority list this summer, as the 21-year-old isn't experienced enough.

Lebouef said that the Blues have a very young midfield core. He added that Caicedo would be yet another young player in their ranks, so the Blues should rather look for experienced ones, as the likes of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante have left. He said (via HITC):

“I love the player. What he showed last season was absolutely fantastic and one of the best players in his position right now."

Lebouef added:

“It’s not, for me, what Chelsea should look for. They have no experience players in the middle of the park. That is what lacking the most for me at Chelsea.

"They have young players, who are very talented players, but you can see the age. They are very, very young. You need players with experience."

He added:

“They lost Kovacic, Kante and Jorginho before the end of the season, and they didn’t replace them. Caicedo is a great player, but he hasn’t got the experience that I am looking for and will be needed in the middle of the park for Chelsea.”

The Blues have a very inexperienced squad. As new manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to rebuild his squad for the upcoming season, adding experienced campaigners to their ranks could be worthwhile for immediate results rather than signing more young players.

Chelsea new signing Christopher Nkunku is keen on proving his worth

The Blues have added a great attacking talent to their ranks by roping in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. The Frenchman was one of the Bundesliga's leading attackers in recent seasons.

Nkunku arrives as an experienced campaigner in European football who knows his way around the penalty box. The attacker is keen on proving his worth for the west Londoners as he recently said (via the Blues' website):

"I want to show what I can do. This is just the beginning. I still need to adapt.

"To come here and score directly in the first game, I was very happy. The first thing in my mind is to adapt with the team and my teammates – with the club also – and improve every day."

The Blues struggled for a leader in attack last season, so Nkunku's arrival could finally help the London club solve the issue. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the player fares next season.