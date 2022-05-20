"It's his choice" - France coach Didier Deschamps unfazed by rumours around PSG star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's future

France coach Didier Deschamps has shared his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid. Deschamps said that it's the forward's choice, and as long as that doesn't impact his performances for the national team, it suits him well.

Deschamps recently announced his 24-man squad for the France national team for the UEFA Nations League, with Mbappe an expected inclusion.

French Team ⭐⭐ @FrenchTeam 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 matches, with a first call-up for



The dates for this busy schedule

June 3: vs

June 6: vs

June 10: vs

June 13: vs



#FiersdetreBleus The squad that will represent Les Bleus in the next𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 matches, with a first call-up for @boubaKamara_4 The dates for this busy scheduleJune 3:vsJune 6:vsJune 10:vsJune 13:vs The squad that will represent Les Bleus in the next 4️⃣ 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 matches, with a first call-up for @boubaKamara_4 🙌The dates for this busy schedule 💪June 3: 🇫🇷 vs 🇩🇰June 6: 🇭🇷 vs 🇫🇷June 10: 🇦🇹 vs 🇫🇷June 13: 🇫🇷 vs 🇭🇷#FiersdetreBleus https://t.co/hoSMbfDr1T

At a press conference, Deschamps said about Mbappe's situation (via Foot Mercato):

“It's his choice. He will announce his decision when he decides; it may be a soap opera for you, but as long as it does not bother. It's up to him and his entourage. He is French, plays for the France team, that suits me very well! It's his choice. Never advice. Notice at most. It's their decision, their career. No player makes a bad choice in absolute terms; it's after that we will know."

The Mbappe transfer saga has been in the news for a while now and still hasn't reached its conclusion.

As per Marca, the Frenchman could soon announce his decision, with Real Madrid increasingly confident of snapping up their man. The contract from Los Blancos is ready but will not be signed before their UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28.

Real Madrid's chase for PSG's Kylian Mbappe finally seems to be coming to an end

Real Madrid have been interested in Kylian Mbappe for quite some time.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Mbappé will inform the two clubs about his decision on SUNDAY. | Mbappé will inform the two clubs about his decision on SUNDAY. @marca 🚨🚨| Mbappé will inform the two clubs about his decision on SUNDAY. @marca

As per the aforementioned report by Marca, Los Blancos tried to sign the Frenchman in 2017 from Monaco. The French club's president Vladim Vasyliev revealed what Mbappe said to him during the 2017 summer transfer window, saying:

"He told me: 'Vadim, deep inside me, I feel it's too early. I only played one year in my country; I'm Parisian, I don't want to leave my country like this. I want to become a great player here. Real will wait... That's my feeling."

He then joined PSG on loan and before permanently moving for over €145 million, making him the most expensive teenager ever.

However, Madrid's pursuit of Mbappe didn't end there. They tried to sign the Frenchman in the summer of 2021 as well. As per ESPN, they made a bid of €200 million for him, but PSG didn't respond. Madrid are likely to snap up the Frenchman for free a year later.

Edited by Bhargav