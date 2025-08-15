"It's a more commercial award... FIFA's The Best is fairer" - Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski makes bold claim about Ballon d'Or award

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski has made a bold claim regarding the Ballon d'Or award. He has claimed that someone from Barca deserves the award this season given the football they played last season.

Lewandowski famously missed out on the Ballon d'Or in 2020 when the award ceremony was cancelled due to COVID 19. He was the outright favourite for the award that time but he won The Best FIFA Men's Player in both 2020 and 2021.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, the Polish superstar opened up on the Ballon d'Or and labelled it as a commercial award. He insisted that the award is driven by politics and 'The Best' is the fairer accolade. He said, as quoted by El Chiringuito TV on X:

"The Ballon d'Or? It should be won by someone from Barça."

The Barcelona striker added:

"It's a more commercial award... The Best is fairer."

Barcelona enjoyed a solid 2024-25 season as they completed the domestic treble i.e. the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España. They also made it to the Champions League semi finals where they lost 7-6 against Inter Milan on aggregate.

Four players from the Blaugrana have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2025. The list includes Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal. Yamal and Raphinha have both been named among the favorites for the prestigious award.

Lewandowski has been excellent for Barcelona since joining the Catalan club from Bayern Munich in 2022. He has scored 101 goals and provided 20 assists in 147 games for the Blaugrana till date winning five trophies.

In-demand Barcelona star could be on his way out: Reports

Barcelona full-back Hector Fort could reportedly leave the Catalan giants this summer. As reported by Barca Universal, the 19-year-old faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou and has no shortage of interest for his services.

Fort is believed to be eyeing more first-team minutes but finds himself behind Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia in the pecking order. He is also not in the good books of Hansi Flick after arriving late for medical tests last season.

Flick spoke about the youngster following his impressive showings in pre-season but did not guarantee minutes. He said:

"There's nothing to say about that. We have 26 players, four goalkeepers. I'm happy with what I've seen; Hector played the other day and did well. They have trained well, and for me, the Asian tour has been a very important part of the pre-season."

Fort has reportedly attracted interest from Mallorca who face Barcelona in the first game of the new season. He has made 30 appearances for the Catalan giants till date and provided three assists.

