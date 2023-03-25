"It’s a completely different situation" – Chelsea and Manchester United target warned about Premier League move

Renowned pundit John Barnes has given his voice to speculations linking Napoli striker Victor Osimhen amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The two Premier League giants are currently in the market for striking reinforcements ahead of this summer's transfer window.

United are yet to sign a replacement for former striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last year. Despite bringing in Dutch forward Wout Weghorst, the Red Devils are still expected to sign a world-class centre-forward.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have largely struggled for goals this season under both former head coach Thomas Tuchel and now Graham Potter.

The Blues let go of both Romelu Lukaku (loan) and Timo Werner last summer and failed to bring in a recognized replacement.

As such, it is widely believed that the decision may have contributed to their short-comings in attack this season. Chelsea have so far scored just 29 Premier League goals this season, averaging a 1.05 goal ratio per game.

Meanwhile, one player who is currently red-hot on both Chelsea and Manchester United's radar this summer is Napoli's in-form striker Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker has so far scored a remarkable total of 25 goals in all competitions for Napoli this season.

Victor Osimhen @victorosimhen9 🏽 Another Win Another Brace,Focus Now On The Game Against Guinea Bissau.GOD Is The Greatest Another Win Another Brace,Focus Now On The Game Against Guinea Bissau.GOD Is The Greatest🙏🏽⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/814W0EQGjX

Despite strong links with Premier League club sides like Chelsea and United, pundit John Barnes believes that Osimhen may struggle to adapt to English football. In his words:

"Osimhen is a very good striker but when you’re coming to England, it’s a completely different situation from Italy. It’ll be great if he could come and hit the ground running as Haaland has done but we don’t really know."

He continued:

"As much as he’s playing well for Napoli, as to say he’s gonna come here and do as well, we don’t know."

"But we know he’s a good goalscorer, he’s quick, he’s mobile, he’s strong. So yeah, I think he’ll be an asset to any team."

John Barnes speaks on Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane's links to Manchester United

Amid speculations linking Osimhen and Harry Kane to Manchester United, pundit Barnes has given his voice to the transfer rumors.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Man United will offer Dean Henderson to Spurs in a swap deal for Harry Kane.



(Source: ESPN) Man United will offer Dean Henderson to Spurs in a swap deal for Harry Kane.(Source: ESPN) 🚨 Man United will offer Dean Henderson to Spurs in a swap deal for Harry Kane.(Source: ESPN) https://t.co/moWbGB20vP

The former Liverpool winger revealed that Spurs striker Kane would be a better option for Manchester United. In his words:

"They both guarantee goals. Of course, Kane being used to the English league will hit the ground running because he’s played his whole career here and knows it well."

He continued:

"Osimhen is of course younger and he’ll bring more longevity to the Manchester United team. They both are good players.”

