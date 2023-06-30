“It’s crazy to see him here” - When Carlos Alcaraz was starstruck as he met Lionel Messi for the first time 

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz had a fanboy moment when he recently met Lionel Messi for the first time. Alcaraz couldn't resist blushing as he stood metres away from the Argentine legend.

Messi and Alcaraz were attending the Laureus World Sports Awards. Speaking about being in the presence of the 2022 World Cup winner, Alcaraz said (via Indian Express):

"It’s crazy, I’ve never met him before. It’s crazy to see him here…like a meter stroke from me is crazy."

The two had a short exchange after Alcaraz stated that he wished to shake Messi's hand.

The former Barcelona forward went on to win the Sportsman of the Year award, marking his second title after sharing the honor with English F1 driver Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

The 36-year-old has agreed to join Major League Soccer team Inter Miami this summer. When asked about his move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the MLS, Messi said (via ESPN):

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day-to-day more. Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way."

During his time at the Parc des Princes, Messi recorded 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 appearances across all competitions.

Sergio Busquets to join Messi at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets is set to join him at Inter Miami next season. The MLS club took to social media to announce the signing of the defensive midfielder.

A faithful servant for Barcelona since making his debut in 2005, Busquets decided that he would not continue at Camp Nou for another season.

The 34-year-old has made 722 appearances for the Catalan club and finds himself behind only Messi and Xavi in the club's all-time appearances tally. Overall, he scored 18 goals and provided 45 assists across all competitions for the La Liga club.

Speaking about Busquets, Messi said:

"On the field, he’s always No. 5, but in reality, as a player and a person, he’s a 10."

