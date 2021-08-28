"It's being dealt with by the club" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti comments on Kylian Mbappe links

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have been heavily linked over the last few days. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the club is working on signing the Paris Saint-Germain attacker. He also added that he'd like to have him in his side even though he values his current squad.

The Italian was quoted as saying:

"I expected to be asked about this and I understand, but with a lot of respect I have to say that this is a matter being dealt with by the club."

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are in negotiation for Kylian Mbappé also today. Intermediaries at work to find the agreement - there’s €170m plus €10m add ons bid on the table. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Real Madrid are “calm” and working on it - as they know Mbappé only wants Real. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Ancelotti went on to add:

"I’m focusing on the match tomorrow. I know it interests everybody, but I can’t say anything more right now."

Speaking about Kylian Mbappe and what the Frenchman could add to his squad, Ancelotti said:

"Mbappe is a great player, that’s true. We have many great players here and my job is to work so that they can all show the great talent that they have. But, I’m going to have to start repeating myself. I have a fantastic squad and I need to focus on that. I’m happy with the squad I have, but if it improves then that’s better for everyone."

Confirmed. Real Madrid have made a formal bid for €160m to sign Kylian Mbappé immediatly. NO green light from Paris Saint-Germain yet. ⚪️🇫🇷 #Mbappé #RealMadrid



Kylian Mbappé has turned down more than three different proposals from PSG to extend the contract. He’s waiting too. pic.twitter.com/cGTAmYVhdb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

Kylian Mbappe appears to be nearing a transfer to Real Madrid this summer. The attacker has already informed Paris Saint-Germain of his intention to leave and Los Blancos having reportedly submitted a mega €160 million bid for his signature.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants and could end up leaving for free in the summer of 2022 if he's not sold this week. So far, Mbappe has bagged 133 goals and 63 assists in 174 appearances for PSG across all competitions.

The Frenchman has Real Madrid in his heart

Real Madrid determined to sign Kylian Mbappe

Recent developments regarding Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer to Real Madrid suggest the Spanish giants are extremely confident of luring the attacker to the Santiago Bernabeu. The club have reportedly reached a pre-agreement with the player and PSG sporting director Leonardo confirmed Los Blancos' approach just a few days ago.

However, should Paris Saint-Germain try to play tough, Real Madrid could decide to wait until the end of the season and sign Kylian Mbappe for free. It remains to be seen what will happen, with just three days left before the transfer window shuts this summer.

