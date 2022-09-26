“It’s a debate that’s not debatable” – Recalling the time Bernardo Silva offered interesting opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi argument

Bernardo Silva hinted at picking Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, but did not give a definitive question when quizzed about the debate two years ago.

The Messi vs Ronaldo debate has been going on for over a decade as the two have pushed each other to their limits. The duo has dominated world football and taken home 12 of the last 13 Ballon d'Or awards.

With Messi doing well once again this season, and the gap between the two currently in club football has given fans to start the debate again.

Bernardo Silva did not give a definitive answer when quizzed by BBC Sport in 2020. He said:

"It's a debate that's not debatable. I think we need to feel privileged to be able to watch them at the same time together. They are two of the best players ever - if not the two best players ever."

When pushed a little, the Manchester City star said:

"It will be something special and unique to tell my kids and grandkids I was able to give him some assists. He's an example on and off the pitch. With Portugal, we train in the morning. In the afternoon everyone plays cards or PlayStation, but he goes to the gym. In the big moments, when you need him the most, he's always there."

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi at Manchester City?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were linked with transfers to Manchester City last summer, but both moves did not materialize. While the Portuguese star joined Manchester United, the Argentine joined PSG on a free transfer.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup 🤝 Maradona



Would this be the most unstoppable duo ever? MessiMaradonaWould this be the most unstoppable duo ever? Messi 🇦🇷🤝🇦🇷 MaradonaWould this be the most unstoppable duo ever? https://t.co/f1cburcYG9

Silva spoke about playing with the two legendary footballers a couple of years back and admitted that he would love to play with Messi. He claimed that since he already gets to play with Ronaldo at the national level, it would be a pleasure to team up with the Argentine at Manchester City. He told SER Catalunya via SportsMole:

"I play with Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team and if I played with Messi, being able to say that I played with the best in history would be a pleasure, but it is a complicated matter. At City or in Barça it will be welcome."

Ronaldo and Messi are gearing up for this year's World Cup, which could possibly be their last appearances at one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far