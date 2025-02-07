"It's the definition of who I am" - Ahead of FA Cup clash vs Liverpool, Plymouth Argyle head coach Miron Muslic opens up on life as refugee

On Sunday (February 9), Liverpool, the Premier League leaders, will have an improbable challenge for Miron Muslic — guiding his bottom-of-the-Championship Plymouth Argyle side to an FA Cup victory.

The task seems monumental, with Liverpool in dominant form both domestically and in European football. But for Muslic, who has overcome far greater hardships in life, the battle ahead is just another challenge.

His story began in 1992 when, as a nine-year-old, he was forced to flee his hometown of Bihac in Bosnia. The country was on the brink of war, and the Muslic family had little time to escape.

Just a month after their departure, Bihac fell under a brutal three-year siege by Serb-led forces. Leaving behind everything they knew, Muslic, his sister, and their parents travelled 400 miles to Innsbruck, Austria, arriving in an unfamiliar country where they did not speak the language.

Speaking recently to BBC Sport, he reflected on the night his family was forced to leave:

"We had to leave Bosnia, and Bihac, our home town, literally overnight, grabbing things you can grab with your hands. That’s where our journey, or our new life, started."

The struggle that followed shaped his resilience. His father worked as a waiter for over 30 years, while his mother took jobs as a cleaning lady to provide for the family. Despite the hardships, Muslic never saw himself as missing out. Instead, he embraced adversity as a lesson in perseverance.

"Nothing was easy for me, or for my family or my sister. We became refugees, and it’s not a pretty thing, but I never had the feeling that I missed something in my life," he said.

"All the things that have happened over the last 30 years helped me become who I am today and also achieve some things that maybe have been impossible."

That same unwavering belief has defined his approach to football as a player and now as a coach. Muslic played professionally in Austria and Croatia, representing clubs across different tiers before moving into management.

Muslic credits his background and his upbringing to the manager he is today and the reason why players look up to him.

"It's the definition of who I am today as a coach, but most important, who I am today as a human being," he said.

His most notable achievement as a manager came when he led Cercle Brugge to qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

He took over Plymouth Argyle from Wayne Rooney last month and has been charged with guiding the club out of its downward spiral.

Since his arrival, Muslic has inherited a struggling team. Argyle were on a 15-game winless run in the Championship when he took charge. Their situation worsened with the departures of key players Lewis Gibson and Morgan Whittaker during the transfer window.

However, there are signs of a turnaround. Last Saturday, the club-record signing of Ukrainian defender Maksym Talovierov was followed by a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over West Bromwich Albion, marking Argyle’s first league win in months.

Now, with the daunting challenge of facing Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round, Muslic is relying on the same mentality that carried him through life’s toughest moments.

"I’ve been in more challenging situations in my life than being a head coach and facing a possible draw or a defeat at the weekend. And that’s also the message I want to deliver consistently towards the players—that life is a struggle with beautiful surprises, and there is always something worth fighting for," he said.

"Nothing is impossible if you truly believe" - Miron Muslic ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, are flying high at the top of the Premier League and have been in unstoppable form in the Champions League as well.

The Reds currently lead the Premier League table and also topped their Champions League group, proving their dominance both in England and across Europe. With stars like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have built one of the most formidable squads in world football.

The contrast with Plymouth Argyle’s struggles could not be greater. However, Muslic, who has built his career on belief and commitment, refuses to rule out the possibility of an FA Cup upset.

"Nothing is impossible if you truly believe, if you commit, if you convince, and if you go really, really fully," he emphasized.

Beyond tactics and results, football has always been about something deeper for Muslic. It was the sport that helped him adapt to life in Austria, offering him an escape and a sense of belonging.

“That’s why football is so important because it’s universal. Because when you’re on a football pitch or somewhere on the street, it’s not about your name, your last name, it’s not even about your refugee status or not; it’s only about the game," he stressed.

Regardless of Sunday’s result, Muslic’s story stands as proof that no challenge is insurmountable. From fleeing war-torn Bosnia to standing in the dugout against Liverpool in the FA Cup, he is living proof that belief, resilience and a love for the game can take you anywhere.

Meanwhile, Liverpool continue their charge on multiple fronts. The Reds recently reached the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

With a crucial Merseyside derby against Everton on February 12, Liverpool will look to extend their winning streak in England as they chase silverware on all fronts.

