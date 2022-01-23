"It's a different style of game" - Di Maria suggests PSG are yet to see the best of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Angel Di Maria suggested in a recent interview that PSG’s supporters are about to see the best of their attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

PSG have started off the season in emphatic fashion. They finished 2nd in their UCL group and are the clear favorites to win Ligue 1 this season. However, the three attacking superstars have not really had the impact supporters were expecting. Neymar has scored thrice and made 3 assists in 10 appearances while Lionel Messi has only scored once in Ligue 1 thus far.

Kylian Mbappe has been the clear star man for PSG and has scored 19 times while providing 13 assists across competitions thus far. Neymar is currently injured and is expected to return just in time for PSG’s first leg of the UCL match against Real Madrid. Regardless, Angel Di Maria believes that fans are yet to see the best of his three teammates:

"We already had a game system with those we had integrated. With Kylian, Ney and Leo, it's a different style of game, it lacks settings but I think the best awaits us!"

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe will be looking to inspire PSG to glory this season

There have been no fingers raised with respect to the quality or the ability of the three attacking superstars. Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi are three of the best attackers in world football but have not been able to produce their best football together. The one match that provided clear evidence of this fact was the second group game against Manchester City.

The three attackers were scrutinized for their lack of work-rate. Regardless, Di Maria believes that Neymar and Mbappe simply need time alongside Lionel Messi to help him integrate into the attacking system. This is something manager Mauricio Pochettino had also talked about a few weeks ago.

The Argentinian manager had claimed that the three attackers have varied strengths and playing styles and it has proved to be a challenge for him to play them together.

While Kylian Mbappe is arguably the most direct of the three, Neymar likes to have the ball at his feet and relies on his wealth of skills to set the tempo. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is used to a slower pace of game considering his long-term Barcelona tenure. Hence, it might actually be only a matter of time before the three start producing their best regularly together.

