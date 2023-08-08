"It's difficult to concentrate" - Barcelona star opens up on 'private life' struggles amid transfer speculation

Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest is at a crossroads in his young career. With an uncertain future looming at Camp Nou, the 22-year-old recently opened up about his 'private life' struggles.

In 2020, the USNMT international moved from Ajax to Barcelona. In the next two years, Dest made 72 appearances across competitions, contributing three goals and four assists. He was then loaned out to AC Milan in September 2022, playing 14 times, with an option to buy.

The Rossoneri, though, didn't exercise that option, and Dest is now back at Camp Nou. He has a contract till 2025 but is unlikely to feature prominently in Xavi's first XI this season.

Dest has now opened up about the difficulties of life as a professional footballer, telling CBS Sports Golazo (via Goal):

"People want to know about our private life and take pictures, it's not the same as a regular job. Obviously, it comes with the job, but mentally it's always really difficult."

Dest added that despite his potential, lack of consistent game time has hurt his growth:

"I just want people in the US to remember me as one of the best full-backs they have ever had and one of the most skillful. I also want the whole world to know, I feel like I have a lot of potential but sometimes a lack of consistency at club level."

Nevertheless, he intends to show his best version despite things happening in his private life, adding:

"A lot of things happen in your private life, and, sometimes, it's difficult to concentrate. My priority is to show the best version of myself and then people will remember me when I'm done."

Still only 22, Dest has played 26 times for the USNMT, including four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"I have a lot more to prove and show" - Sergino Dest not yet 'done' at Barcelona

In the same interview, Dest acknowledged that he has come a long way but has unfinished business at Barcelona, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The player is intent to create his own legacy at Barcelona as he feels that he hasn't done that yet. The American claimed that he has a lot more to prove.

"I've accomplished quite a lot, but I'm not satisfied yet. I'm at the biggest club in the world, and I just want to create my legacy. I fell like I haven't done that yet, and I have a lot more to prove and show," Dest said (via Goal).

Dest will hope to prove to manager Xavi that he deserves more game time as he seeks to carve out his own niche.