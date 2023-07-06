"It's difficult to express with words what I feel" - Cesar Azpilicueta bids farewell to Chelsea supporters with emotional message

Cesar Azpilicueta has sent Chelsea fans an emotional message as he ends his 11-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

The veteran Spanish defender is joining Atletico Madrid on a free transfer after he and the Blues agreed to mutually terminate his contract. It brings an end to what has been a memorable spell for Azpilicueta in west London.

The 33-year-old has sent a parting message to fans through a heartfelt video on Chelsea's official Twitter account. He states:

"It's difficult to express with words what I feel. It has been incredible, and just thank you to everyone it couldn't happen without the help of a lot of people. What a journey!"

Azpilicueta added that he was proud to have represented the Blues both on and off the pitch:

"I'm leaving Chelsea after 11 years, I couldn't imagine myself here today but thank you very much I've been really proud of defending this badge on and off the pitch. It has been my life to be here."

He continued by touching on his journey at the club that saw him become Chelsea's captain:

"Quite the journey that I couldn't imagine to be captain of this football club. I feel like I gave everything, I love it and I have really enjoyed it. We have shared amazing memories, you've received with me open arms since I arrived. You always showed me your love and support."

The Spaniard also chose the Blues' 2021 UEFA Champions League triumph as the best moment of his career:

"I think it would be pretty obvious to pick the highest moment of my career when we won the Champions League in Porto. That moment when we were champions of Europe. My first trophy as captain, more than that the moment after with my family and with a lot of people that worked so hard to be able to be there."

Azpilicueta goes on to insist that his beloved Chelsea side will get back to their best following a frustrating past season:

"I know that Chelsea will be back where it should be. To the fans, a message that I think I try give back all the love and support that you have given me since I arrived."

The Spaniard concludes:

"You called me Dave since the first day and I didn't know what it meant but I felt the connection. The relationship will stay forever and hopefully one day I can come back and say a proper goodbye."

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



Thank you for everything, We are bidding an emotional farewell to a Chelsea great.Thank you for everything, @CesarAzpi We are bidding an emotional farewell to a Chelsea great. Thank you for everything, @CesarAzpi. 💙 https://t.co/wHDcALJX5m

Azpilicueta leaves Stamford Bridge having made 508 appearances, chipping in with 73 goal contributions. He has won the Champions League, two Europa Leagues, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

The Spanish right-back arrived in west London from Marseille in 2012 for €8.8 million. He now departs as a Blues hero and one of the greatest players in the club's history.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel lauds Cesar Azpilicueta as a legend

Thomas Tuchel lauded his former Blues captain.

Azplicueta signed a new two-year deal last year when his prior contract was expiring. The Spaniard was viewed as a vital part of former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel's plans.

The German coach was delighted to have secured an extension for his captain at the time. He told the club's official website that Azpilicueta was a legend:

"He embodies what Chelsea stands for, he is humble... He is a legend at the club, and he can lead as example. He can keep on doing what he has done for so many years."

Azpilicueta's former manager only lasted another month in charge before being sacked by the Blues. However, they built a strong friendship during their time together winning the Champions League in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes