“It’s difficult to stop him” - Real Madrid star Fede Valverde on Bayern Munich rival before Champions League clash

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has hailed Bayern Munich counterpart Jamal Musiala ahead of their meeting in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg. The pair of European giants are set to face each other in the first of a two-legged tie on April 30 for a place in the final of the competition at Wembley.

Perennial European champions Real Madrid overcame reigning champions Manchester City on penalties in the quarterfinals to reach the last four. They will play in the semi-final of the competition for a fourth successive season against a Bayern Munich side that has been quite inconsistent.

The German giants will look to pose a different threat to Los Blancos, especially with the Champions League their last remaining hope of silverware this season. They have a good number of top-level players, including Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, who was praised by Valverde.

He shared his thoughts about the 21-year-old German star as he spoke to the press ahead of the game at the Allianz Arena. The Uruguayan midfielder admitted that Musiala would be tough to stop, but hopes his side can tame the youngster.

He said:

"Musiala? It's difficult to stop him. He's very young but he has already achieved so many things... you have to respect him. Hopefully we will stop him and we will be better than them. He's a player who will mark an era."

In an interesting sub-plot, Musiala will play against childhood friend Jude Bellingham for the first time since the latter joined Real Madrid last summer. He finished behind the Englishman in both the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy awards in 2023.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel eliminated Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League in 2021 en route to winning the title with Chelsea. Meanwhile, former Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has never lost to the German side, making the fixture all the more tantalizing.

Real Madrid receive multiple boosts ahead of Champions League tie

Real Madrid have received multiple boosts as they named their squad to travel to Munich for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The Spanish giants will have a number of players back in the fold to face the German outfit.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been included in the squad for the game but will not play. The quartet of Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are also back in the squad. Rodrygo and Bellingham missed their win over Real Sociedad through various problems, but are back in the fold.

Los Blancos boss Ancelotti will have a decent squad to select from at the Allianz Arena. Dani Carvajal is suspended for the game and would be the only major absentee for his side.