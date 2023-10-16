“It’s a disgrace” – Ex-Chelsea star makes bold claim on Lionel Messi winning 2023 Ballon d’Or

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has stated that Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or would be a disgrace. He believes that Erling Haaland should be the clear winner, as the Manchester City striker has been better throughout the year.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cundy stated that he was rooting for Haaland to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He does not believe the FIFA World Cup win should tilt the weight in the Argentine's favor. He said:

"I think if Haaland doesn't win it, it's a disgrace. I think it's a disgrace, Messi will win it because he won the World Cup."

However, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has backed the Argentine to win the award this year. He was also on talkSPORT earlier this summer when he claimed that Messi was the best player last season and should be the winner. He said:

"You have to give it to Messi though, you have to. Winning the world Cup (in which) he was outstanding. I was at the Mexico game, and I've never felt adrenaline like it. The love he had from the Argentina fans, like a God on the pitch."

Agbonlahor added:

"Even that game though against Mexico, like, you was like tired, and then he picked up his left foot, bang, bottom corner. He is like, it was always in his mind that he was gonna drag this team to win the World Cup. And he has to win the Ballon d'Or. He'll be unlucky Haaland. But his (chance) will come next year, I could imagine. But when you win the World Cup and how well Messi played in that World Cup was outstanding."

Reports last week suggested that France Football have already communicated to Lionel Messi that he will be the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi not interested in Ballon d'Or after FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi has been one touted to win the Ballon d'Or this year by several pundits and footballers, but the Argentine has no interest in the award. He was talking to Titan Sports earlier this year when he claimed that the individual award was not his motivation as he has gotten his hands on the FIFA World Cup.

Messi said:

"Does the Ballon d'Or matter to me? No, it's no longer important to me. I've always said, that individual prizes are not what matters to me, but the collective ones are the most important. The most important prize at the moment is the World Cup, the greatest prize for me."

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the favorites for the award this year, but as per reports, the Argentine will take home his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or. The award ceremony will take place at the end of October in France.