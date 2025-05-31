“It’s a disgrace that the UEFA allows this” - Marco van Basten slams ‘absolutely garbage’ performance at Champions League final

Football great Marco van Basten has slammed the performance of Linkin Park in the UEFA Champions League final. The American rock band performed just before the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, May 31.

Van Basten, who was on punditry duties for the game, was not impressed by the band's pre-match performance and called out UEFA. He said (as quoted by The Touchline on X):

"The Linkin Park performance was garbage, absolutely garbage. It's a disgrace that the UEFA allows this."

Meanwhile, the match itself produced a one-sided performance as PSG outplayed Inter with a 5-0 scoreline. A brace from Desire Doue (20', 63'), alongside goals from Achraf Hakimi (12'), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (73'), and Senny Mayulu (86') secured for the Parisians their first ever Champions League crown.

PSG became the first French club since Olympique Marseille in 1993 to lift the prestigious European title. The reigning Ligue 1 champions also became the first French side to secure a continental treble. They also won the French Super Cup, making it four major titles won in the 2024-25 season.

Van Basten, meanwhile, won two Champions League titles (then known as the European Cup) with AC Milan in 1989 and 1990. He notably scored a brace in the 1989 final against Romanian side Steaua București, and finished as the competition's top scorer that season with 10 goals.

How did Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan perform in the Champions League final?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) outclassed Inter Milan in the Champions League final with a dominant performance. The Nerrazuri were no match for the Parisians, whose vibrant attack broke down the opposition's defense with ease.

Acharf Hakimi opened the scoring 12 minutes into the clash after a defense-splitting pass exchange in the box by PSG. The French side went two goals up eight minutes later after Desire Doue's shot deflected off Fedetico Dimacro to beat Yan Sommer by the near post.

Doue made it 3-0 three minutes after the hour mark with a fine finish from a Vitinha assist. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got on the scoresheet 10 minutes later, while Senny Mayulu delivered the icing on the cake four minutes from regulation time.

It was a disappointing outing for Simone Inzaghi's side, a team known for their resolute defending. Inter managed to muster just two shots on target compared to PSG's eight. They created only one big chance and attempted eight shots, while Luis Enrique's side produced eight big chances with 23 shot attempts.

