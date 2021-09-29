"It's disrespectful" - Rio Ferdinand slams PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino for having Lionel Messi lie on the ground against Manchester City

PSG forward Lionel Messi was seen doing an unusual job during the UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City yesterday evening, laying on the ground to defend a free-kick. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes it was a disrespectful moment for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Englishman remarked on BT Sport:

"The moment Mauricio Pochettino asked him to do that at the training ground someone should have gone in there and said 'no, no, no, no, this doesn't happen to Leo Messi'.

"You can't. It's disrespectful, I wouldn't have it. If I was on that team I'd say 'no, I'll lay down for you'. I couldn't have him laying down like that. I can't see it. He doesn't get his kit dirty. That's not what Messi does."

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for PSG with a beautiful strike in the 74th minute of their clash with Manchester City. Rio Ferdinand couldn't resist showering praise on the Argentine for that incredible effort.

"The pace, the strength, the balance and the technique to put it where he did... phenomenal.

"Hakimi's run is so important because it takes the defender away. When you've got players like Hakimi causing havoc like that, it opens up space for someone like Messi to exploit," the Manchester United legend continued.

PSG put up a remarkable performance to earn an important 2-0 victory over Manchester City in their second Champions League game of the season. Thanks to that result, PSG now occupy first position in the Group A table with six points in two matches.

Lionel Messi silences critics with maiden PSG goal

Lionel Messi having a taste of his own medicine?

Lionel Messi was under immense pressure to step up for PSG after going three games without finding the back of the net. Especially as his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored four times following his switch to Manchester United this summer.

The Argentine found the right time to open his PSG account, scoring against one of the strongest teams in Europe at the moment. That will surely put the naysayers in their place and give the attacker much-needed confidence to come to light in the French capital.

