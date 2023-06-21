“It’s done deal” - Fabrizio Romano provides big Barcelona transfer update 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Barcelona will sign Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent. The player has agreed a move to the Camp Nou, and the club have been informed.

Gundogan will leave the Cityzens after helping them win their first European treble in the recently concluded season. He played a starring role for Pep Guardiola's team, scoring 11 times and assisting seven times in 51 games across competitions.

Romano said that the German midfielder has signed a two-year deal with an option for an additional year:

"Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona, here we go! Final approval arrived on club side to register him as new signing, green light from the player. It’s done deal, signed few minutes ago. Gundogan has agreed a two-year deal valid until June 2025 with option for further year."

The German evolved into one of the key players in the world in his position. He made 304 appearances for the Cityzens before leaving them, bagging 60 goals and 40 assists across competitions.

The 32-year-old is a player of immense quality, having an uncanny knack of scoring regularly despite being a midfielder. Hence, signing Gundogan as a free agent is a great piece of business by Barca.

After Sergio Busquets' departure, the club needed a midfield reinforcement, and they have now signed one of the top midfielders in the world.

What Pep Guardiola said about Ilkay Gundogan joining Barcelona?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a keen admirer of Ilkay Gundogan. He wanted to keep hold of the player after the expiration of his contract in the summer, but Gundogan is set to join Barcelona instead.

Speaking about the player moving to the Camp Nou, the former Blaugrana said that Guardiola would be a massive signing (via GOAL):

"I know that they are very interested, and City are also very interested. We are both very interested. I hope he stays with us, but if he finally decides to come to Barca, he will make an extraordinary signing."

He added:

"I have never negotiated a contract. I know that Barca wants him and that Xavi has called him many times. We want him to continue because we believe he is a very important player for us, but if in the end he decides to come to Barcelona, I will tell him that he will have a great time."

Barcelona are the reigning La Liga champions. Xavi is keen to see his team do well in the UEFA Champions League, which his team hasn't won in nearly a decade.

