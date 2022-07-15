“It’s done” - Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea have signed Arsenal talent

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Premier League giants Chelsea have signed Omari Hutchinson from Arsenal. As per the Italian, the Gunners could not tie the young attacking midfielder down to a new contract, allowing their local rivals to pounce.

Hutchinson, who is currently registered with Arsenal’s U-21 team, moved to north London from Charlton Athletic in 2015. Over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns, the highly-rated youngster took part in 46 games across competitions for the Gunners’ U-18 and U-21 teams, recording 17 goals and 16 assists.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @TheSecretScout_



The 18-year-old follows Tyler Dibling and Shumaira Mheuka to Cobham. Chelsea are also working on talents for the future. Agreement in place to sign English left back Zak Sturge, as he’s not signing new contract with Brighton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC The 18-year-old follows Tyler Dibling and Shumaira Mheuka to Cobham. Chelsea are also working on talents for the future. Agreement in place to sign English left back Zak Sturge, as he’s not signing new contract with Brighton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC @TheSecretScout_ The 18-year-old follows Tyler Dibling and Shumaira Mheuka to Cobham.

The Blues have all but signed England U-18 international Zak Sturge from Brighton & Hove Albion, and as per Romano, Hutchinson is set to follow suit. Shedding light on the matter, he tweeted:

“Chelsea have signed another talent for the future. After Zak Sturge deal, Chelsea will soon announce Omari Hutchinson as new signing - he’s set to leave Arsenal.

“Talks collapsed with AFC on new deal, Hutchinson will join Chelsea as TheSecretScout reports. It’s done.”

Both Arsenal and Chelsea look all decked up for a fruitful campaign

The two London rivals had an underwhelming 2021-22 season. While Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal narrowly missed out on a top-four finish, Thomas Tuchel’s team lost two domestic cup finals against Liverpool on penalties. Both teams are looking to improve upon their performances in the 2022-23 season, and we believe they are on the right track.

The Blues lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, on free transfers. They have already brought in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as a replacement (as per Romano). Another centre-back or two could make their way to Stamford Bridge this summer.

They have also loaned out wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan. Although not a like-for-like replacement for the Belgian, Raheem Sterling has been signed from Manchester City.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Arsenal have signed four players including Gabriel Jesus and Fábio Vieira, Granit Xhaka says both players 'bring the experience' and can bring 'hunger' to the team 🗣 "They're bringing something more than only games and wins, they're bringing the mentality of winning"Arsenal have signed four players including Gabriel Jesus and Fábio Vieira, Granit Xhaka says both players 'bring the experience' and can bring 'hunger' to the team 🗣 "They're bringing something more than only games and wins, they're bringing the mentality of winning"Arsenal have signed four players including Gabriel Jesus and Fábio Vieira, Granit Xhaka says both players 'bring the experience' and can bring 'hunger' to the team 👇 https://t.co/fWw6XgHdLA

The Emirates outfit, on the other hand, have lost Alexandre Lacazette, but have brought in an upgrade in the form of Gabriel Jesus. They have also signed Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos, both of whom are capable of sharpening their attack. Goalkeeper Matt Turner has arrived and is set to play second fiddle to first-choice keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

On paper, both teams look considerably more settled than last season. It will be interesting to see whether that translates to impressive on-field displays when football resumes next month.

Also Read: Manchester United closing in on triple transfer deal - Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far